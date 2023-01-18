ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

COMPLETE PUSHBACK
2d ago

Until the level of punishment rises to meet the level of the crime, these types of crimes will continue to grow in number.

Rayna Kaneshiro
2d ago

nah this is a very high profile case it will be sooner then later. just a very surreal day in hilo for something like this to happen in our community.

1d ago

Sounds like big island has a bad drug problem wasn’t like this when I was young times have changed not good

KITV.com

'He's running around with a knife!' | New details revealed in grisly Hilo double-homicide

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Disturbing new details have been revealed in the brutal stabbing deaths of a Hilo couple allegedly at the hands of their own grandson. Joshua Ho, 21, has been charged with multiple counts of murder for the killings of his grandparents, Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine and Carla Kayoko Takamine. Ho was also charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing his brother, 28-year-old Kaulana Ho, during a struggle for the knife.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Lawyers accuse state of cover-up in death of OCCC inmate

Hawaii Island police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the deaths of his grandparents in Hilo. After 5 years in court, North Shore killing brings call for tougher murder law. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The first of two murder trials for the killing of Telma Boinville will...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Red tape keeps city’s $17M Honolulu housing project for the homeless empty

Hawaii Island man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing deaths of grandparents. Joshua Ho, of Hilo, was also charged with two counts of second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. His bail is set at $2.75 million. Sen. Mazie Hirono held a meeting on Native Hawaiian gender-based violence. Updated: 6 hours...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Missing Person Investigation Launched After Man Goes Overboard at Sea

Hawai‘i Island police have launched a missing person investigation after a 63-year-old man went overboard while fishing on a boat off Hōnaunau on Sunday morning. The missing man, identified as Mark Knittle of Captain Cook, is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 pounds, with curly brown hair with a white mustache and beard.
CAPTAIN COOK, HI
KHON2

Keaau crash leaves Pahoa woman dead

Hawaii Island Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened on Friday, Jan. 13 on Aulii street near the 41st Avenue intersection in Keaau that left one woman dead.
KEAAU, HI
KHON2

Kea‘au man dead in vehicle, pedestrian collision

KEAAU, Hawaii (KHON2) — There were two collision deaths on the Big Island today, Jan. 14. Hawai’i Police department said that a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian resulted in the death of an unknown man in his 50s. The incident occurred on Highway 130 in the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Missing 12-year-old found in Puna

Update: Big Island police say Justine Kawa‘a was located in good health in Puna. Police thank the public for its assistance. Original story: Big Island police are asking the public for its help to find a missing girl. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 12-year-old Justine Kawa‘a, who was initially...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Makalika Street now fully open

Makalika Street in Hilo is now open. A portion of Makalika Street — between Awa Street and Railroad Avenue — is closed for the next three hours due to police activity. It is unknown at this time why the area is closed. More information will be provided as it becomes available.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii Island police renew request for help in search for missing woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are renewing their request to the public for help finding a missing woman. Mary Kaniho, 33, was last contacted on Dec. 9, 2022, police said. Her family reported her missing shortly thereafter. Kaniho is from Waimea, but Tuesday, police said they received new information...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, HI

