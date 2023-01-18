Read full article on original website
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota says he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube says in a Saturday evening tweet that his office will provide updates next week on how his return to Washington will be affected. According to a tweet posted to his official profile Thursday, Steube fell about 25 feet from a ladder while cutting limbs on his property the previous day. The account said then that he had spent the night in the ICU for several injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Steube, a Republican, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 2018.
Marilyn Mosby's defense team asks to withdraw before trial
BALTIMORE (AP) — As Baltimore’s former top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby prepares to face perjury and mortgage fraud charges, her entire defense team requested Thursday to withdraw from the case. The motion came after a series of rulings earlier this week created significant hurdles for them, including the possibility of criminal contempt charges against her lead attorney, A. Scott Bolden. Mosby recently left office after serving two high-profile terms as Baltimore state’s attorney. Federal prosecutors accused her last year of lying about experiencing pandemic-related financial hardship in order to make early withdrawals from her retirement account, then using the money to buy two Florida vacation properties.
WVa governor's family coal firm agrees to reclaim mines
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A coal company owned by the family of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has agreed to reclaim three large surface mines in southwestern Virginia to settle a lawsuit with environmental groups. Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards, Appalachian Voices and the Sierra Club announced the settlement Thursday with A&G Coal Corp. Under the federal court settlement, the reclamation of about 50,000 acres at all three sites in Wise County will be done in stages. The final one would be completed by December 2025. The groups say compliance with the agreement will be enforceable by a court order and calls for penalties if conditions aren’t met.
Life sentence sought for suspect in Baltimore jail killing
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor Ivan Bates announced Friday that he’ll personally prosecute a defendant who was jailed on murder charges last year when he allegedly strangled his deaf cellmate to death. The victim was found dead inside his cell in October. Weeks later, authorities announced charges against his cellmate, Gordon Staron, 34, who had been locked up since his arrest in a deadly bus stop stabbing the month before. Prosecutors are seeking life without parole in both cases. Bates said he wants his courtroom appearances to demonstrate his commitment to curbing violence in Baltimore.
Allen-Eikens leads CS Northridge over CS Fullerton in OT
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. — De’Sean Allen-Eikens scored 22 points as Cal State Northridge beat Cal State Fullerton 69-66 in overtime. Allen-Eikens also grabbed eight rebounds for the Matadors (4-16, 1-8 Big West Conference), who snapped an eight-game losing streak. Atin Wright had 18 points and three steals. Max Jones had 18 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Titans (10-11, 4-5).
