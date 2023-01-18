Read full article on original website
Retired NFL Kicker Adam Vinatieri Thinks Former Teammate Tom Brady Still Has 'It' Despite Rocky Season
"Physically, he's as in good as shape he's ever been in his entire life," Vinatieri tells PEOPLE of Brady Despite a rocky season that ended with a loss in the first round of the NFL playoffs, Adam Vinatieri thinks former quarterback Tom Brady still has the same magical touch he always has. "I still believe [Tom has] it physically," Vinatieri, who is teaming up with Rob Gronkowski and FanDuel for their Kick of Destiny campaign, tells PEOPLE. "I look at Tom, and I go, 'Physically, he's as in...
Report: Sean Payton Came Away ‘Impressed’ by Broncos Ownership
The Denver Broncos are one day removed from interviewing former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton for the team's head-coaching vacancy. Very little buzz has emerged since Denver's palaver with Payton, but on Wednesday, NOLA.com's Jeff Duncan provided some feedback for Broncos Country to sink its teeth into. "The...
Report: Russell Wilson Contacts Broncos’ HC Target Sean Payton
Russell Wilson has tried to hitch his star to Sean Payton in the mad NFL sweepstakes to land him as head coach. The Denver Broncos had an interview with Payton on Tuesday that reportedly lasted a few hours. Payton came out of that palaver with the Broncos "impressed" by the team's new ownership group, helmed by majority owner Rob Walton and CEO Greg Penner.
Steelers Scouting Report: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring a hard-hitting, true-blooded cornerback to their secondary this NFL Draft. Originally an unheralded recruit out of Pensacola, Florida, Devon Witherspoon enrolled at Illinois late in the process. He didn't need too much time getting up to speed, starting a handful of games as a freshman, with his role growing larger as each season passed.
Brock Purdy’s Girlfriend: Everything To Know About Jenna Brandt
Brock Purdy was a third string quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers who stepped up to starter and proven himself a winner with an incredible set of statistics. He is the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.
Mattress Mack Makes Massive Super Bowl Bet
Mattress Mack is rooting for the Dallas Cowboys.
Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan Set to Interview For Head Coaching Job
CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan will interview for the Colts head coaching job on Friday afternoon according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The Colts put in their request to interview Callahan on Thursday afternoon. The interview will take place over Zoom. Callahan has helped Joe Burrow and...
Grading Packers on Salary Cap Curve: Christian Watson and Receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers traded All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and bet Aaron Rodgers could keep the offense humming with Sammy Watkins and three draft picks asked to pick up the slack. It was a fool’s errand. In Year 1 in...
Falcons Rookie Recap: Why Terry Fontenot ‘Loves’ 2022 Draft Class
The first year of coach Arthur Smith and general manager Terry Fontenot's tenure with the Atlanta Falcons was centered around building a foundation, as a veteran-laden team finished 7-10 season, staying in the playoff mix all throughout but clearly lacking ingredients. Relative to expectations, it was a successful season -...
Lions’ 2022 Review: Safety Kerby Joseph Delivers
When Tracy Walker III fell to the U.S. Bank Stadium turf clutching his foot, the Detroit Lions lost a massive piece of their defense. Lost for the season in Week 3, Walker’s absence created a massive void. Fortunately for the Lions, rookie Kerby Joseph stepped into the role, and filled in admirably. He led the team with four interceptions, and started each of the season’s final 14 games.
OC With Peyton Manning Ties Earns HC Interview Request From Colts
General manager Chris Ballard has been casting a wide net in his search for the next coach of the Indianapolis Colts. Ballard said the search would be extensive as they try to find the next man to lead the Colts. As of Thursday morning, the Colts had 11 candidates for their head coaching vacancy. They added a 12th Thursday afternoon.
Bears New CEO Kevin Warren Declares Dedication to Arlington Heights
Goodbye and good riddance, Soldier Field.
For Kevin Warren, taking lead on Bears’ stadium project means embracing the patience required to do it right
As he prepared for a future leading the Bears as their new president and CEO, Kevin Warren drove out to the northwest suburbs and imagined what could be built on the 326-acre property at Arlington Park.
Steelers Could Still Add Byron Leftwich to Coaching Staff
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their decision and will keep Matt Canada as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. At the same time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have fired their OC Byron Leftwhich, who could still find his way onto the Steelers’ coaching staff this offseason.
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
The Las Vegas Raiders are officially moving on from their long standing franchise quarterback Derek Carr, and may have to look into the 2023 NFL Draft to find its replacement. Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and staff will be tasked this offseason to find players to improve a roster that finished with a 6-11 record this season.
Patriots Free Agency Preview: Preserving Defensive Front Depth?
Following their 8-9 finish to the 2022 season, the New England Patriots are determined to make the necessary improvements to return to postseason play in the upcoming season. While the Pats offense has been heavily criticized for their performance, the Pats defense was clearly the team’s strongest unit — not only preventing points, but producing them, as well.
