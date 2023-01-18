ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO