Daily Northwestern
Personal Finance Student Association aims to be a resource for lower-income and first-generation students
When Weinberg junior Maia Miller learned her financial aid through Northwestern was taxable, she did not know who to turn to for advice. Miller, an international student from Brazil, said she and her parents were unfamiliar with financial policies in the United States. But when she looked to NU for advice, she didn’t get the information she was looking for.
Daily Northwestern
The Yappie provides political news for AAPI communities, journalism experience for NU students
When he was a student at Harvard University, Andrew Huang co-wrote a weekly newsletter in 2018 on Asian American Pacific Islander politics with his friend from middle school, then-Rutgers University student Andrew Peng. Huang would sit in his dorm room, conducting research for hours. Huang and Peng’s project has since...
A job seeker recently bombed an interview within 5 minutes of entering the building- Fails a test before the interview
A candidate completely botched his job interview just five minutes after entering the building where his interview was scheduled to take place. Reports indicate that a man was expected to interview for a client-facing job but was rejected before the interview started by failing a simple test at reception. [i]
Sen. Ossoff, school leaders helps secure almost $3 million grant for Morris Brown College
ATLANTA — One of Atlanta’s oldest colleges is getting new funding. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. New funding is coming to Morris Brown College months after the Historically Black College and University got its accreditation back. On Tuesday, students, staff and Sen. Jon...
House committee advances "universal school meal" bill, providing breakfast and lunch at no cost to all students
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota House committee on Wednesday advanced a proposal that would provide breakfast and lunch at school free of charge for all students, making permanent a pandemic policy that advocates cheer as a solution to reducing child hunger."This is the way to make sure that kids are fed," Colleen Moriarty, executive director of Hunger Solutions Minnesota, told lawmakers. "We don't ask children to pay for a ride on the bus. We don't ask them to pay for a lot of things, and a meal should be one of the things that they can count on."A COVID-era...
Yale Daily News
Yale Mock Trial Association talks diversity, club culture before spring season
An eventful, anticipated season awaits the Yale Mock Trial Association — a team that has consistently been ranked as among the top in the country. As the team starts preparing for the regional competitions necessary to qualify for the annual national competition in April, many factors beyond competition and conquest have been on the leadership’s mind, most notably diversity and club culture.
Xavier and Ochsner team up to open medical school
The Partnership Will Create a New, Standalone College of Medicine in New Orleans, Training the Health Care Professionals of Tomorrow, officials say
Daily Evergreen
WSU faculty senate host guest speaker; benefits and athletics’ debt
In the first faculty senate meeting of 2023, questions and concerns arose from Luke Premo, College of Arts and Sciences Senate member and WSU anthropology professor, about budget and academic funding cuts to the senate board in the wake of WSU athletics not paying back their debt. “I was wondering...
Daily Northwestern
Northwestern names Susan M. Davis new vice president for student affairs
Susan M. Davis will be the next vice president for student affairs, Northwestern announced Thursday. Davis currently oversees student wellness, safety and support as senior associate vice president for student affairs at the University of Virginia. She will join NU on April 1, succeeding Julie Payne-Kirchmeier, who departed the role of vice president for student affairs last summer. Patricia Lampkin will continue as interim vice president for student affairs through March.
Daily Northwestern
District 202 Board of Education discusses equity of AP enrollment, access
The Evanston Township High School District 202 Board of Education spoke Tuesday about addressing disproportionate enrollment across racial demographic groups in Advanced Placement classes. D202 Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Pete Bavis, along with ETHS teachers, presented statistics on the number and demographics of juniors and seniors taking Advanced...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Machtley Appointed to Naval War College Board, Changes in EP, Intus Care & More
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Ronald K. Machtley Appointed to the Naval War College Foundation Board of Trustees. The Naval War College Foundation (NWCF) is...
artandeducation.net
Scholarship applications for spring/summer 2023
Scholarship applications for our certificate programs are now open from January 16 to February 20. To apply, please complete this form. Applications should include a writing sample and a cover letter showcasing your intellectual interests and clarifying your need for financial relief. Applicants from the Global South will be automatically considered for 50 percent of scholarships. Half of our full scholarship recipients are from the Global South, and half are women.
Parents' Decision to Use Funds Only for Son's Studies Causes Rift in Family
A 54-year-old father had recently taken to Reddit when he and his wife found themselves in a difficult situation when they had to make a decision on how to use education funds set up by his parents for their two adult children.
thekindergartenconnection.com
Heart Engineers: Valentine’s Day STEM Activities for Kids
This post contains affiliate links for your convenience. View our full disclosure policy here. I absolutely love planning themed sensory activities for my kids. When Valentine’s Day comes around, it’s all about the hearts, of course! Most Kindergarteners are all about building and creating with anything they can get their hands on. So your students are sure to “love” becoming engineers with these hands-on Valentine’s Day STEM activities that incorporate math, science, and structured play!
