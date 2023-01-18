Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Now
California City police looking for alleged hit-and-run suspect and car
California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspected car and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash hitting a 41-year-old woman Wednesday night. California City Police Department said on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:45 p.m.,...
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
Bakersfield Now
Highway 178 closure forces people to take limited driving routes
KBAK/KBFX — ”It's just a bad time of the year for the canyon to be closed because it's usually the safest as far as the ice and snow," said Jason French. What French refers to, is Highway 178 closing yet again after another rock slide Wednesday morning. It’s...
Attorneys to receive Ridgecrest murder suspect’s medical records
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over a defense attorney’s objection, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday prosecutors can receive the medical records of Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Gunnarsson’s attorney, argued her client’s records at Kern Medical should not be released because she doesn’t know their scope and what privileged information […]
kernvalleysun.com
Lake Isabella resident fatally injured in traffic accident on Dec. 30
The California Highway Patrol has released information on a traffic-related fatality that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022. According to the report, on Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collided with a truck on Highway 178 at mile marker 17 in Bakersfield. William Radis, age 66 and a resident of Lake Isabella, was riding in the vehicle as a passenger and was fatally injured in the accident. Officials confirmed Radis deceased at the scene from his injuries.
Bakersfield Now
Man identified in October 2022 Lake Isabella shooting
Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in Lake Isabella in October 2022. The man was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Robert Gregory of Lake Isabella. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to...
Highway 178 closed due to rockslide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said it closed a portion of Highway 178 due to a rockslide Wednesday morning. Rocks were reported in the roadway just before 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Caltrans crews are currently working to remove rocks from the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic is […]
Bakersfield Now
Highway 178 closes again after second rockslide in two weeks
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After Kern County received its fair share of moisture, all the rain may have contributed to all the rockslides that have been seen in recent weeks. State Highway 178 was closed again Wednesday morning, after reports of a rockslide near Lake Isabella came in just...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in the community
During the last several years, Kern County has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths reported. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 274 deaths. As of July 6, 2022, there were 83 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Kern County in just the first half of the year alone.
247headline.com
Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant
A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
Bakersfield Now
Ridgecrest police looking for two teens possibly together
Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two teenagers. Police said 15-year-old Cyrus Esch was last seen on Tuesday near Burger King on North Chia Lake Boulevard. Police also said 15-year-old September Merati was last seen on Tuesday off of...
