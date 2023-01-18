ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Bakersfield Now

California City police looking for alleged hit-and-run suspect and car

California City, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The California City Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the suspected car and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash hitting a 41-year-old woman Wednesday night. California City Police Department said on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at around 5:45 p.m.,...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
KGET

Attorneys to receive Ridgecrest murder suspect’s medical records

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over a defense attorney’s objection, a Kern County judge ruled Wednesday prosecutors can receive the medical records of Ridgecrest murder suspect Daniel Gunnarsson. Deputy Public Defender Lexi Blythe, Gunnarsson’s attorney, argued her client’s records at Kern Medical should not be released because she doesn’t know their scope and what privileged information […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kernvalleysun.com

Lake Isabella resident fatally injured in traffic accident on Dec. 30

The California Highway Patrol has released information on a traffic-related fatality that occurred on Dec. 30, 2022. According to the report, on Dec. 30, 2022, at approximately 9:15 a.m., a vehicle collided with a truck on Highway 178 at mile marker 17 in Bakersfield. William Radis, age 66 and a resident of Lake Isabella, was riding in the vehicle as a passenger and was fatally injured in the accident. Officials confirmed Radis deceased at the scene from his injuries.
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man identified in October 2022 Lake Isabella shooting

Lake Isabella, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified the man shot and killed in Lake Isabella in October 2022. The man was identified as 40-year-old Daniel Robert Gregory of Lake Isabella. KCSO said on October 13, 2022, at around 7:15 a.m., deputies responded to...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Highway 178 closed due to rockslide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Caltrans said it closed a portion of Highway 178 due to a rockslide Wednesday morning. Rocks were reported in the roadway just before 9 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Information Page. Caltrans crews are currently working to remove rocks from the road. Eastbound and westbound traffic is […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Highway 178 closes again after second rockslide in two weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — After Kern County received its fair share of moisture, all the rain may have contributed to all the rockslides that have been seen in recent weeks. State Highway 178 was closed again Wednesday morning, after reports of a rockslide near Lake Isabella came in just...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Fentanyl overdoses on the rise in the community

During the last several years, Kern County has seen a steady increase in the number of opioid deaths reported. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, there were 139 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2020. In 2021, that number increased to 274 deaths. As of July 6, 2022, there were 83 fentanyl-related deaths reported in Kern County in just the first half of the year alone.
KERN COUNTY, CA
247headline.com

Trona Mother Arrested for Murder After Death of Toddler and Critical Injury of Infant

A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.
TRONA, CA
KGET

Time-lapse video shows overnight snowfall in Tehachapi

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Another series of storms is passing through California and it dropped a bit of snow in Tehachapi overnight. Time-lapse video from 17’s Adventist Health camera in Tehachapi shows the snowfall in the mountain community during Monday afternoon and into overnight hours. Tehachapi has seen 0.34 inches of rain from the recent […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO releases bodycam footage of shooting, deputy struck in the head

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office released body-worn and Ring camera footage of a deputy-involved shooting in Rosamond where a deputy was struck in the head by gunfire. In the video shared on the sheriff’s office YouTube channel, you can hear 9-1-1 calls between sheriff’s dispatchers and people at the Sierra Vista […]
ROSAMOND, CA
Bakersfield Now

Ridgecrest police looking for two teens possibly together

Ridgecrest, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Ridgecrest Police Department is asking the public’s help in finding two teenagers. Police said 15-year-old Cyrus Esch was last seen on Tuesday near Burger King on North Chia Lake Boulevard. Police also said 15-year-old September Merati was last seen on Tuesday off of...
RIDGECREST, CA

