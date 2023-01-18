A Trona mother is behind bars after the death of one of her children, and the critical injury of another, authorities said. On Monday, January 16, 2023, at around 5:29 p.m. deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona for the report of two children not breathing. When they arrived they found Catalena Fusaro, 2, and her 11-month-old brother who were pulled from their burning home. The two children were not breathing and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. Despite life-saving measures, Catalena died. The 11-month-old boy has since been moved to a trauma center, where he remains in critical condition.

TRONA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO