An affordable housing project could soon rise on a long-abandoned stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Way that has a storied past. Resources for Community Development (RCD), a nonprofit developer, plans to construct a 77-unit building, dubbed the Longfellow Corner project, on four adjacent lots at MLK and West MacArthur Boulevard. RCD owns two of the lots, and the city of Oakland owns the other two. On Tuesday, the City Council solidified a deal to transfer ownership of its half of the property to RCD.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO