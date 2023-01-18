ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

East Bay woman who helps the homeless faces homelessness herself

Oakland - Sharon Alexander and her volunteers said they feed people who are homeless every week. She co-founded Arthur Jean Safe Place, a nonprofit. "I'm doing something that for that one moment in time, I'm helping someone else without judgment, with respect," said Alexander, "It's from my heart. It's a passion."
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years

The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Affordable housing planned for prominent West Oakland corner

An affordable housing project could soon rise on a long-abandoned stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Way that has a storied past. Resources for Community Development (RCD), a nonprofit developer, plans to construct a 77-unit building, dubbed the Longfellow Corner project, on four adjacent lots at MLK and West MacArthur Boulevard. RCD owns two of the lots, and the city of Oakland owns the other two. On Tuesday, the City Council solidified a deal to transfer ownership of its half of the property to RCD.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

The 35 people who lost their lives to traffic violence in Oakland last year

They were grandparents and grandchildren. Some were recent immigrants while others were long-time Oakland residents. One was a huge Mary J. Blige fan. Two worked for Tesla motors. Another was a famed wine expert. For all of them, death came unexpectedly. More than 35 people died from collisions on Oakland’s...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors call for Alameda County action after father of four injured by toppled eucalyptus tree

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - The giant eucalyptus tree that crashed onto a Castro Valley family's home is scheduled to be removed Wednesday morning along with another nearby tree. The homeowner Jose Gonzalez, his wife, and four children were inside when the tree smashed through the roof and pinned Gonzalez on his living room sofa at the home on Sandy Street. He remains in the hospital recovering from injuries.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco State University student goes missing in waters off Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. - A San Francisco State University student went missing in the waters off the Pacific coast Thursday morning, the university confirmed. Crews from the North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 10:45 a.m. to a water rescue at Manor Beach, near Esplanade Avenue. Two hours...
PACIFICA, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
NOVATO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hair salon owner says Oakland car burglary cost her 'year's worth of work'

OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of a hair salon shop in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood says she's out $40,000 in cash after a car burglary. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Jaguar F-PACE and breaking into an Infiniti parked near the Starbucks at the corner of Mountain Boulevard and Antioch Street.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco Marin Food Bank

The San Francisco Marin Food Bank said if they get 2,500 new volunteers before Jan. 22 they will receive a donation of $25,000 from the Alice Lam Memorial Foundation. KTVU talked with manger Keely Hopkins about the effort to get new volunteers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy