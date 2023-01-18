Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Habit Burger Grill Set To Open Second Location in Oakland, CA This MonthLet's Eat LAOakland, CA
Related
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay woman who helps the homeless faces homelessness herself
Oakland - Sharon Alexander and her volunteers said they feed people who are homeless every week. She co-founded Arthur Jean Safe Place, a nonprofit. "I'm doing something that for that one moment in time, I'm helping someone else without judgment, with respect," said Alexander, "It's from my heart. It's a passion."
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run survivor wants to be a voice for helping others
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco woman who survived a hit-and-run crash that left her with life-threatening injuries, shared her story about recovery. Alex Tamez said she has a responsibility to help others. She also spoke about her frustration in dealing with one aspect in her journey. Tamez is embracing...
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay company repurposing fallen trees to make stunning furniture
A homeowner in San Leandro is making use of a tree that came down on her yard during the recent storms by repurposing the wood instead of throwing it out. Bay Area Redwood, a company based in San Ramon, repurposes wood and turns it into pieces of furniture.
Former drug dealer speaks out against San Francisco drug scene: It's becoming a place for 'druggy tourism'
Ricci Wynne, a former drug dealer, speaks out against potential safe consumption sites in San Francisco and why harm reduction policies don't help addicts on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
climaterwc.com
Move in day approaches at former Redwood City hotel that will now house formerly homeless
A former Redwood City hotel that has transitioned into housing for the formerly homeless will welcome 51 new residents in late February or early March, according to the San Mateo County Department of Housing. San Mateo County acquired and renovated the former Comfort Inn & Suites hotel at 1818 El...
KTVU FOX 2
SF State teammates were taking 'polar plunge' when man went missing in ocean
The Coast Guard called off the search for a member of San Francisco State University's wrestling team after he went missing in the ocean off the coast of Pacifica on Thursday. Friends say they were taking a 'polar plunge' and that their teammate was not a strong swimmer.
oaklandside.org
Affordable housing planned for prominent West Oakland corner
An affordable housing project could soon rise on a long-abandoned stretch of Martin Luther King Jr. Way that has a storied past. Resources for Community Development (RCD), a nonprofit developer, plans to construct a 77-unit building, dubbed the Longfellow Corner project, on four adjacent lots at MLK and West MacArthur Boulevard. RCD owns two of the lots, and the city of Oakland owns the other two. On Tuesday, the City Council solidified a deal to transfer ownership of its half of the property to RCD.
oaklandside.org
The 35 people who lost their lives to traffic violence in Oakland last year
They were grandparents and grandchildren. Some were recent immigrants while others were long-time Oakland residents. One was a huge Mary J. Blige fan. Two worked for Tesla motors. Another was a famed wine expert. For all of them, death came unexpectedly. More than 35 people died from collisions on Oakland’s...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors call for Alameda County action after father of four injured by toppled eucalyptus tree
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - The giant eucalyptus tree that crashed onto a Castro Valley family's home is scheduled to be removed Wednesday morning along with another nearby tree. The homeowner Jose Gonzalez, his wife, and four children were inside when the tree smashed through the roof and pinned Gonzalez on his living room sofa at the home on Sandy Street. He remains in the hospital recovering from injuries.
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
KTVU FOX 2
Hayward family seeking assistance after winter storms damaged home
A Hayward family is seeking assistance for their storm-damaged home. They say their home is uninhabitable, but Alameda County is not included in the FEMA federal disaster declaration.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco State University student goes missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - A San Francisco State University student went missing in the waters off the Pacific coast Thursday morning, the university confirmed. Crews from the North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded around 10:45 a.m. to a water rescue at Manor Beach, near Esplanade Avenue. Two hours...
KTVU FOX 2
Dog with history of attacking does it again; latest victim is child
A dog with a history of attacking and biting has done it again. This time an eight-year-old girl was bit multiple times right outside her home in Martinez. The latest attack has residents demanding action to keep the neighborhood safe.
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco ambulance thief at large as possible motives explored
Surveillance video shows an ambulance with the San Francisco Fire Department parked outside a home, with a medic getting out. Within minutes, the Ford F-350 would be stolen by a thief.
KTVU FOX 2
Hair salon owner says Oakland car burglary cost her 'year's worth of work'
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of a hair salon shop in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood says she's out $40,000 in cash after a car burglary. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Jaguar F-PACE and breaking into an Infiniti parked near the Starbucks at the corner of Mountain Boulevard and Antioch Street.
City-run animal shelter in Oakland blows past goal of getting 50 dogs adopted
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — After issuing an urgent plea to the public to help adopt 50 big dogs over the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend, the Oakland Animal Services shelter announced Tuesday that 104 dogs had been adopted. The shelter was suffering from overcrowding and was faced with the prospect of having to […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Marin Food Bank
The San Francisco Marin Food Bank said if they get 2,500 new volunteers before Jan. 22 they will receive a donation of $25,000 from the Alice Lam Memorial Foundation. KTVU talked with manger Keely Hopkins about the effort to get new volunteers.
Oakland fire crews extinguish small residential fire in Montclair Hills
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Firefighters with the Oakland Fire Department extinguished a small fire in the bathroom in the rear of a property in Montclair Hills Thursday, according to a tweet from the department. Earlier, the department had tweeted that it was responding to a working structure fire in the 1900 block of Magellan Drive. […]
Comments / 6