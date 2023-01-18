Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Ventura County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Tides will peak Friday through Sunday near 7.7 feet between 730 AM to 900 AM.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 are expected. There will be isolated gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roads affected include Highway 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
weather.gov
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Orange County Coastal, San Diego County Coastal Areas by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 05:16:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-23 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding due to high astronomical tides. * WHERE...Beaches of San Diego County and Orange County. * WHEN...From late tonight through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...The morning high tides could result in minor tidal overflow, bringing some ponding of sea water to vulnerable areas, including parking lots at low-lying beach areas. Beaches most prone include Sunset, Seal, Newport, Oceanside, Cardiff, La Jolla Shores and Imperial. Surf will be around 2 to 4 feet which will limit the impacts of the high tides. Extreme low tides around minus 2 feet may also impact boats in harbor and affect navigation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Tides at La Jolla: Friday: High 6.73 ft at 7:15 AM. Low 1.84 ft -at 2:39 PM. Saturday: High 6.96 ft at 8:03 AM. Low 1.99 ft -at 3:21 PM. Sunday: High 6.93 ft at 8:50 AM. Low 1.89 ft -at 4:02 PM. Monday: High 6.61 ft at 9:37 AM. Low 1.55 ft -at 4:42 PM.
