Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 are expected. There will be isolated gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roads affected include Highway 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
