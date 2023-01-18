Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 are expected. There will be isolated gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roads affected include Highway 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.

