Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast; Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Barbara County Southeastern Coast. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Tides will peak Friday through Sunday near 7.6 feet between 730 AM to 930 AM.
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Los Angeles County Beaches by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 04:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Beaches; Malibu Coast COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands, Malibu Coast and Los Angeles County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Tides will peak Friday through Sunday near 7.6 feet between 730 AM to 900 AM.
Frost Advisory issued for Central Ventura County Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 08:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Ventura County Valleys; Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley; Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley; Ojai Valley; San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches; Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast; Santa Monica Mountains; Santa Ynez Valley; Southeastern Ventura County Valleys FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 30 degrees will result in frost formation. Isolated temperatures in the mid to upper 20s are possible in the Santa Monica Mountains and in the Ojai Valley. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Inland Central Coast, Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches, Santa Barbara County Inland Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley, Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, Southeastern Ventura County Valleys, Santa Monica Mountains, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost can damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected.
Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains, Ventura County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-20 03:20:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 12:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains; Ventura County Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 are expected. There will be isolated gusts to 55 mph. * WHERE...Ventura County Mountains and Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. * WHEN...Until noon PST today. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Roads affected include Highway 33 in Ventura County and Interstate 5 and Highway 14 in Los Angeles County.
