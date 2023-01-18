Effective: 2023-01-20 04:32:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-20 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Do NOT drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Ventura County Beaches COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Ventura County Beaches. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of sea water is likely, around the time of high tide, over vulnerable low-lying coastal areas such as parking lots, beaches, and walkways. Significant damage to roads or structures is NOT expected. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Minor coastal flooding is possible around the time of morning high tide, causing inundation of sea water in low lying coastal areas and minor beach erosion. Tides will peak Friday through Sunday near 7.7 feet between 730 AM to 900 AM.

4 HOURS AGO