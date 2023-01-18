Read full article on original website
Wisconsin Badgers Football Eyeing Three Magnificent Recruits
The Wisconsin Badgers have turned themselves around in a short amount of time. While they haven’t been able to step onto the field with the new squad yet, it will certainly turn heads when they do. However, the excitement never ends, and the Badgers have kept themselves busy by building their 2024 and beyond recruiting classes. Here is a look at three recruits in the upcoming classes that could set Wisconsin apart.
Wisconsin to hire top young FCS assistant as running backs coach, per report
Luke Fickell is reportedly bringing a coach to Wisconsin who has a history of working with him, as they worked together at Cincinnati in 2019. Devon Spalding, who was at Youngstown State the previous 3 seasons, is headed to Wisconsin to reunite with Fickell, FootballScoop reported. Spalding played at Central...
Open Jim: Does Wisconsin basketball coach Greg Gard get too much grief?
Let’s start this week’s Open Jim mailbag with a haiku inspired by the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team. Check out this week’s Open Jim podcast, where I answer these three featured mailbag questions:. Not a BadgerExtra subscriber? Click this link to join, and this one...
Greg McElroy Believes 3 Teams Will Contend For Big Ten Title
There's no question that the Big Ten is a top-heavy football conference with powerhouse programs Ohio State and Michigan on top. But in 2023, Greg McElroy believes another Big Ten program will be in the mix to compete for the conference title. The college football analyst feels the Penn State ...
State College
Penn State Football Makes New York Times’ Crossword
Penn State fans may want to forget this game but the New York Times’ crossword puzzle never forgets the strange and unusual trivia facts. The one in question, a particular 2021 meeting between the Nittany Lions and Fighting Illini, a game that featured Penn State losing 20-18 in a nine-overtime marathon – the most in a single NCAA football game.
Wisconsin's game against Northwestern on Saturday unlikely
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Badgers likely won't be traveling to Evanston, Illinois, this weekend. After a 63-60 victory over Penn State on Tuesday, Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard told reporters that he "doesn’t think" his team's road contest against Northwestern will happen on Saturday. The Wildcats are...
The Wisconsin Badgers Are Finalists For Incredible Four-Star WR
The Wisconsin Badgers have been hot on the recruiting trail ever since Luke Fickell was hired as the Badgers’ head coach. The Badgers’ coaching staff and recruiting game have received a major overhaul. Today it was announced that the Badgers are a finalist for yet another four-star wide receiver. I’Marion Stewart, a four-star prospect, listed the Wisconsin Badgers in his final seven.
State High boys improve to 13-1 with win over Altoona
The State College Little Lions defeated Mid Penn rival Altoona on Jan. 13 and improved their record to 13-1, while St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy, Bald Eagle Area and Philipsburg-Osceola all picked up wins in the last week. With most local teams nearing the final two weeks of their regular...
P-O to ponder girls wrestling program
PHILIPSBURG — In what seems like a very short period of time, high school girls wrestling come from a few girls here and there wrestling on boys teams to being on the verge of becoming a bona fide PIAA athletic competition that will include individual championships, and perhaps team titles as well.
Aaron Miller Launches Run for State College Area School Board
Aaron Miller, an instructor of human development and family studies at Penn State, will seek a nomination for the State College Area School Board in May’s primary election, he announced this week. Miller is a parent of two elementary-age district students and said his 10-year-old daughter strongly encouraged him...
SCASD Forming Second Middle School Hockey Team in Response to Judge’s Order in Title IX Lawsuit
State College Area School District is taking steps to form a second middle school club hockey team after a federal judge found in December that the district violated Title IX by not providing accommodations for girls who wanted to play. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Matthew Brann on...
The Oregon Culver’s has a tentative opening date
Culver’s has a target opening date for its new Oregon location, according to the franchise’s Director of Public Relations and Communication Eric Skrum and Village of Oregon President Randy Glysch. Residents can mark Monday, March 27 on their calendars as a reminder to potentially stop by 1075 Park...
FIRST ALERT: Overnight snow leaves slick roads in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Our winter storm brought accumulation of snow across much of southern Wisconsin overnight. Travel conditions will be hazardous in some locations, especially north of Madison. Secondary roads will be of particular concern. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to these travel concerns. An update...
Latest updates on this snow system
An updated weather article can be found here. The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. We are now in a Winter Storm Warning from midnight until 6pm tomorrow for most areas. We are also in a Winter Weather Advisory from midnight until 6pm counties further south including...
State College Borough Council Member Gopal Balachandran Announces Candidacy for Centre County Judge
A State College Borough Council member is looking to become Centre County’s next judge. Gopal Balachandran announced his candidacy for the vacancy on the Court of Common Pleas bench during a press conference on Thursday afternoon at The Graduate State College hotel. A registered Democrat, Balachandran intends to cross file for the Democratic and Republican primaries in May, as is typical for judicial elections.
Paige M Gray (Musser)
Name of Deceased Paige M Gray (Musser) Paige M. (Musser) Gray, 48, of Centre Hall, lost her hard fought battle against cancer on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, with her loving family by her side. Born on April 26, 1974, in State College, she was the daughter of Bryant M. Musser of Centre Hall and the late JoAnn B. (Sparks) Musser. On December 15, 2008, in New Cumberland, she married her best friend, Sean E. Gray, who survives at home.
CBICC launches 2023 National Civics Bee
STATE COLLEGE — The Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County has announced through a press release the launch of the 2023 National Civics Bee, a statewide initiative to encourage middle-school students to showcase and grow their understanding of, and their appreciation for, the rights and duties of American citizenship.
Bellefonte council re-organizes
BELLEFONTE — New year, new faces. At its first meeting of 2023, Bellefonte Borough Council re-organized. Council members agreed to rotate positions in 2022. As a result of the agreement, Randy Brachbill stepped down from his position as council president. Doug Johnson moved from his role as vice president to president, and Kent Bernier moved from pro tempore to vice president.
Norma Jean Soster (Witherite)
Name of Deceased Norma Jean Soster (Witherite) Norma Jean Soster, 68, formerly of Snow Shoe, passed away at her home in Runville on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Born on November 19, 1954, in Bellefonte, she was the daughter of the late Teddy O. and Pansy (Stimer) Witherite. She was married to Larry Soster. Even though they divorced, they remained close, and she referred to him as her soulmate.
The Roman Candle plans to close final location
After 18 years in the Madison community, The Roman Candle will close its Middleton location on Feb. 4. Once four locations strong around the Madison area, including a pizzerias on Monroe Street, Williamson Street, and in Fitchburg, the Middleton location will be the final Roman Candle spot to close doors.
