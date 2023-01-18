It was a tale of two halves on Wednesday as Wabash Men’s basketball was back inside the friendly confines of Chadwick court, as they took on Wittenberg. Needing to keep pace in the North Coast Athletic Conference after a loss to rival DePauw on Saturday, Wabash could do no wrong in the first 20 minutes of the game leading 43-23, however Wittenberg wasn’t going down without a fight and a quick 9=0 run by the Tigers made the score 64-60 with 2:21 left to play. Thankfully the Little Giants were able to salt away the game at the free-throw line and walked away with a 72-62 win.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO