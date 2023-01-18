Courtside Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in startups across sports, gaming, collectibles and lifestyle, has launched a new Fund III worth $100 million. Investors in the new fund span team owners across sports leagues, including Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers), David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, NJ Devils), Tony Ressler (Atlanta Hawks), the Tisch family (New York Giants), Jimmy and Dee Haslam (Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew), the Lerner family (Washington Nationals), Idan Ofer (Atletico Madrid), as well as athletes Larry Fitzgerald and Shaquille O'Neal.

