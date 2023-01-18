ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanta Acquires Trustpage

Vanta, a San Francisco, California-based belief administration platform, acquired Trustpage, a Detroit, MI-based supplier of a platform to automate questionnaires, share paperwork, handle safety opinions, and extra. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the addition of Trustpage, Vanta is accelerating its product innovation and persevering with to...
Walker Sands Acquires KoMarketing

Walker Sands, a Chicago, IL-based advertising and marketing company centered on accelerating the expansion of B2B manufacturers, acquired KoMarketing, a Boston, MI-based B2B demand technology agency. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Walker Sands will strengthen its digital advertising and marketing capabilities. Going ahead, KoMarketing...
TaxBit Acquires Tactic – FinSMEs

TaxBit, a New York-based tax and accounting supplier for the digital asset financial system, acquired Tactic, a New York-based supplier of a digital asset monetary accounting platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, TaxBit will develop its digital asset accounting presence through the Company Accounting...
Sports Business Journal

Courtside Ventures launches new Fund III worth $100 million, investments include Mojo and Jackpot.com

Courtside Ventures, the early-stage venture capital firm focused on investing in startups across sports, gaming, collectibles and lifestyle, has launched a new Fund III worth $100 million. Investors in the new fund span team owners across sports leagues, including Dan Gilbert (Cleveland Cavaliers), David Blitzer (Philadelphia 76ers, NJ Devils), Tony Ressler (Atlanta Hawks), the Tisch family (New York Giants), Jimmy and Dee Haslam (Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew), the Lerner family (Washington Nationals), Idan Ofer (Atletico Madrid), as well as athletes Larry Fitzgerald and Shaquille O'Neal.
