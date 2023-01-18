McCallum Theatre accepting entries for Open Call Talent Project
The McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert announced Monday that its education department is accepting entries for its Open Call Talent Project in April.
The valley-wide talent competition is set to be held April 21-22 at the McCallum Theatre, 73000 Fred Waring Drive, according to a statement from the theater. Applicants must submit their no-cost entries by Jan. 21 and prepare a performance for live auditions in early February.
“Whether you are a young student trying to make your parents proud, a college student headed for Broadway, or a senior just enjoying retirement, this is one of the highest honors in the Desert,” multiyear finalist Earl Mitchell said in a statement.
Theater officials said local singers, dancers, musicians, jugglers, magicians, comedians or anyone with a self-contained novelty act will have an opportunity to perform at the McCallum Theatre stage and showcase their talents.
Submissions for the competition must include the electronic application form and a family-friendly performance video that is at most 5 minutes, theater officials said. Applicants must be at least 8 years old, reside within a 45-mile radius of the theater, not make over 50% of their wages from performing and commit to the schedule posted on the theater’s website.
Finalists for the Open Call competition will be chosen after the live auditions Feb. 8 and 9, and rehearsals will be held in mid-March and the two days before the competition, according to theater officials.
Officials said all finalists will receive a cash stipend for their performances but will compete for the grand prize of $5,000, the second place or audience favorite award of $2,500, or the vocal/dance/instrumental/specialty award of $750.
More information and applications for the talent competition can be found at mccallumtheatre.com/index.php/education/open-call.
Comments / 0