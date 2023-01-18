Last weekend, the Griffith Wrestling team competed at the conference tournament which was held at Hanover Central High School. Griffith is in the Greater South Shore Conference (GSSC). The schools included in the GSSC are River Forest, Calumet, Hanover Central, Hebron, Boone Grove, Griffith, Lake Station Edison, Wheeler, Whiting, Illiana Christian, and Hammond Bishop Noll. Griffith placed 6th overall. There were many placements on the team including Connor Cervantes who placed first and was awarded conference champion. The team also saw many wrestlers placing including Paola Villarruel, Zach Kenny, Jason Dillon, and Landon Westenfeld all placing second. Ryan Rose placed fourth. In fifth place was Cody Laskarin, and Jose Rizo. Taking 7th place was Joseph Doctor. Rounding out the awards were Joseph Gonzalez and Kyler Barham who both placed 8th. The next meet is sectionals held at Portage High School on January 28th.

GRIFFITH, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO