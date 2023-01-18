Read full article on original website
Week 6 Iowa high school wrestling notebook
By Dana Becker | Photos by Ginnie Coleman You could call the Waukee Northwest Invitational a state preview, as the event brought together many of the top girls in Iowa this past weekend. Cedar Falls prevailed in the end, claiming overall team honors with 221.5 points. Ames and Dallas ...
SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)
By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
Iowa’s best wrestlers: Meet the state’s top 170-pounders
By Dana Becker As a freshman, Tate Naaktgeboren put the state on notice. However, his dream of becoming a four-time champion was denied by a fellow ninth-grader in the finals that year when Iowa City High’s Ben Kueter bested the Linn-Mar sensation. Over the next two seasons, though, ...
GSSC Wrestling Conference
Last weekend, the Griffith Wrestling team competed at the conference tournament which was held at Hanover Central High School. Griffith is in the Greater South Shore Conference (GSSC). The schools included in the GSSC are River Forest, Calumet, Hanover Central, Hebron, Boone Grove, Griffith, Lake Station Edison, Wheeler, Whiting, Illiana Christian, and Hammond Bishop Noll. Griffith placed 6th overall. There were many placements on the team including Connor Cervantes who placed first and was awarded conference champion. The team also saw many wrestlers placing including Paola Villarruel, Zach Kenny, Jason Dillon, and Landon Westenfeld all placing second. Ryan Rose placed fourth. In fifth place was Cody Laskarin, and Jose Rizo. Taking 7th place was Joseph Doctor. Rounding out the awards were Joseph Gonzalez and Kyler Barham who both placed 8th. The next meet is sectionals held at Portage High School on January 28th.
SportsZone Week Two Girls Basketball Player of the Week: Sioux City East’s Trishelle Miller
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Our Week Two SportsZone Girls Basketball Player of the Week is Sioux City East’s Trishelle Miller. In the Black Raiders win against Le Mars, Miller erupted for a team-best 28 points, matching her season-high. Miller has been a difference maker for the Black Raiders this season, as the freshman’s 21 points […]
South Sioux City Cardinals boys basketball advance to River Cities Conference tournament finals
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from the South Sioux City Cardinals win over Roncalli. The Cardinals advance to the RCC Tournament finals with the win.
SBLive Nebraska high school girls basketball Top 25 (Jan. 17)
By Sam Pimper It was a fantastic week of hoops for girls basketball around the state. It was highlighted by a rematch game between two Class A powers that ranks as the second-highest scoring total in state history. Another bright spot has been Omaha Benson’s ability to keep winning ...
