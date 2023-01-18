ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Scorebook Live

Week 6 Iowa high school wrestling notebook

By Dana Becker | Photos by Ginnie Coleman  You could call the Waukee Northwest Invitational a state preview, as the event brought together many of the top girls in Iowa this past weekend.  Cedar Falls prevailed in the end, claiming overall team honors with 221.5 points. Ames and Dallas ...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Scorebook Live

SBLive Iowa Top 25 wrestling team rankings (Week 6)

By Dana Becker | Photo by Daniel Jacobi  We are quickly closing in on the final stretch run of the wrestling season, and with it, more and more teams are finding out exactly who will step into key roles. For the likes of Southeast Polk, Waverly-Shell Rock and Osage, it remains a battle for ...
IOWA STATE
ghspantherpress.org

GSSC Wrestling Conference

Last weekend, the Griffith Wrestling team competed at the conference tournament which was held at Hanover Central High School. Griffith is in the Greater South Shore Conference (GSSC). The schools included in the GSSC are River Forest, Calumet, Hanover Central, Hebron, Boone Grove, Griffith, Lake Station Edison, Wheeler, Whiting, Illiana Christian, and Hammond Bishop Noll. Griffith placed 6th overall. There were many placements on the team including Connor Cervantes who placed first and was awarded conference champion. The team also saw many wrestlers placing including Paola Villarruel, Zach Kenny, Jason Dillon, and Landon Westenfeld all placing second. Ryan Rose placed fourth. In fifth place was Cody Laskarin, and Jose Rizo. Taking 7th place was Joseph Doctor. Rounding out the awards were Joseph Gonzalez and Kyler Barham who both placed 8th. The next meet is sectionals held at Portage High School on January 28th.
GRIFFITH, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy