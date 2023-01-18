Read full article on original website
I spent a month traveling across Southeast Asia last year. Here are my top 7 tips for anyone booking rentals, from Airbnbs to 5-star hotels.
I spent more than 30 nights staying in rentals last year across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia, and Korea.
‘Absolutely disgusting’: Australian couple slams ‘health hazard’ Bali villa
An Australian couple has slammed a villa on the Indonesian island of Bali, saying it was “absolutely disgusting” and describing it as a “health hazard”.“Whatever you do, do not rent this villa,” wrote Facebook user Daber Dee in a scathing review of RoseDuin Villa in Seminyak, on the travel tips page Bali Travel Forum.“It is absolutely disgusting, run down, mouldy, in need of urgent renovation. It is simply a health hazard and dangerous. We arrived and the beds appeared to be made, however the sheets had not been changed from the previous guests. Stains all over them.“One bedroom was completely...
TravelPulse
The Safest Islands in the Caribbean
There is nothing like enjoying a happy holiday in a sun-kissed and safe destination and the Caribbean offers a handful of islands guaranteed to provide travelers with peace of mind this winter. Here are four to consider ahead of your next Caribbean getaway. St. Barts. This extraordinary Caribbean destination has...
Narooma's Montague Island Adventures loses a passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits
Terrifying footage shows a passenger being swept overboard from a small tourist boat off the NSW south coast with the man fortunately drifting near enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued.
This New Luxe Treehouse Resort in South Africa Will Actually Make Its Own Drinking Water
Mask Architects wants to help you live out your treehouse fantasies and do something good for the environment at the same time. The Italian design firm has unveiled renderings of the forthcoming Baobab Luxury Safari Resort, which it plans to build in South Africa. The resort’s conceit centers on airy, design-savvy treehouse lodges set amid the verdant South African forest. But that’s not all: These treehouses are designed to autonomously produce their own green energy and water for your stay, making the property a first of its kind. They will also distribute water to communities nearby, as part of the firm’s...
travelawaits.com
3 Recently Renovated All-Inclusive Resorts Perfect For Your Next Mexico Vacation
During those dreary days of pandemic lockdown, savvy resorts in Cancun and neighboring Isla Cozumel seized the opportunity to revamp, expand, and elevate their guest experiences. I checked out three amazing resorts at the invitation of La Colección Resorts, a Mexico-based hospitality group known for upscale properties throughout Mexico and...
mansionglobal.com
A $18.2 Million Beachfront Villa on Thailand’s Phuket Island That’s Truly Enormous
A mega-sized villa, designed by architect Jean-Michel Gathy of Aman Resorts fame, on Thailand’s Phuket Island has hit the market for $18.2 million. Sitting on 2.71 acres of land, the villa has more than 41,300 square feet of interior living space across three levels, according to the listing with Felix Desjardins of List Sotheby’s International Realty Thailand.
"I Was Bored After Six Hours": People Are Sharing The Travel Destinations That Fell Short Of Their Expectations (Or Surpassed Them Immensely)
"IMO, it's probably the most underrated travel destination on the planet. It's home to every kind of landscape you could hope to visit."
msn.com
9 Best Beach Towns in Mexico That Aren't Cancun: A Local's Guide
Are you itching for the perfect Mexican getaway, but without the crowds of Cancun? Mexican travel blogger extraordinaire Dani Ramos has spent a lifetime exploring her beautiful home and sharing it with others! Today she’s telling us all about the best beach towns in Mexico that aren’t Cancun.
CNBC
Top 10 most popular beach destinations in the world, according to TikTok
If you're planning a vacation, you might want to consider starting your search on TikTok. The social app has become one of the first places people turn to for restaurant reviews and travel destinations — including some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. A recent study by...
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
TravelPulse
Explore the Greek Islands on a Fam Trip With Exodus Travels
WHY IT RATES: Join Exodus Travels on a spring fam trip that visits Santorini, Paros and Naxos. --Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Managing Editor. Join Exodus Travels this spring and walk your way through Santorini, Paros and Naxos on an exciting Walking the Greek Islands agent fam trip. The Greek islands have...
The Orient Express Will Hit the High Seas on a Luxurious 722-Foot Cruise Ship in 2026
After 140 years on land, the Orient Express is hitting the high seas. Accor has just announced a new Orient Express cruise liner will debut in spring 2026. The extravagant 722-footer, known as Silenseas, will become the world’s largest sailing yacht upon launch. She will be able to accommodate up to 120 passengers on voyages throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean. The French hospitality group partnered with Chantiers de l’Atlantique for the new endeavor. The noted French builder developed the first Silenseas model in 2018, but has further refined the design for Accor. Fellow Gallic firm Stirling Design International is responsible for the...
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
moderncampground.com
Experience Beachfront Bliss on the Pacific Coast for Under $100 a Night
It may seem impossible to find affordable beachfront accommodation with meals included for less than $100 a night, just a short flight from New Zealand in 2023. However, in Samoa, travelers will find a place where time seems to have stood still. Instead of chain resorts and casinos, the island...
5 East Nusa Tenggara tourist destinations, perfect for vacations
East Nusa Tenggara is famous for the tourist destinations of Komodo Island. Komodo Island and East Nusa Tenggara Province also own other tourist destinations. Ranging from beach tours to the mountains.
A First-timer’s Guide to Mexico’s Islands of Loreto
Villa del Palmar at the Islands of Loreto by Danzante Bay Resort is a mouthful, no doubt. But its location might also be a head-scratcher. Few know that 330 miles north of the luxury resorts and Americanized bars and restaurants of Cabo San Lucas you'll find the historic town of Loreto and its surrounding islands. […]
thediscoveriesof.com
The Salkantay Trek to Machu Picchu: A Complete Guide
Discover the Salkantay Trek to Machu Picchu with this handy guide. Everything you need to know about this epic hike. Every year, hikers from around the world flock to Peru to embark on one of the world-famous treks to Machu Picchu. While the most well-known trek is the Inca Trail, a handful of other treks are beginning to burgeon in popularity.
cntraveller.com
Sandals Royal Curaçao, Willemstad hotel review
This place forges all-inclusive luxury experiences that embrace the local community and heritage of Curaçao (the 'C' of the Caribbean's ABC islands). Think: all-inclusive to the extreme, with butler-service (in select suites) use of a convertible MINI cooper for independent exploration, unique excursions, complimentary land and water sports and an exclusive selection of 12 gourmet dining experiences incorporating Dutch Caribbean flavours and cuisines from all over the world.
Essence
Black Girl Bucket List: Set Your Sights On Belize's Most Treasured Natural Wonders
Belize is one of the top destinations in Central America for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts alike. Belize is an entire vibe. And that’s not to be taken lightly. It’s no wonder — with wildlife sanctuaries, chocolate factories, Mayan ruins, miles of sandy beaches and the second-largest reef system in the world, Belize has been dubbed the jewel of Central America, and for good reason. Sharing borders with Guatemala, Mexico, and the Caribbean Sea, Belize is packed with islands, adventure and culture.
