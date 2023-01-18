ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Valley restaurants scrambling to find decent egg prices

By Mary Jane Belleza
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JjQXD_0kIN1qaA00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Many people throughout the valley are scrambling to find eggs at a decent price, everyone from grocery shoppers to small businesses.

As the old saying goes: “you can’t make an omelet without breaking eggs,” and at the Omelette Cafe in Skye Canyon, owner Ignazio Sessa is trying to do just that without breaking the bank.

“It’s affected us tremendously. I mean we were paying $35 for 15 dozen eggs last year now we’re paying 98 dollars,” Sessa said.

Sessa said they’ve adjusted their menu accordingly as egg prices have increased.

He said most of his customers understand the price hike, as a carton of a dozen eggs is now over $5 in many places.

“It was like $7.50 for like a carton, pretty crazy,” customer Nicole Peters said.

Despite inflation, customers like Lynn Cherry and her family still come to eat and support local restaurants.

“To me, it’s still worth the money because eggs are a great source of protein and I use them in everything,” Cherry explained. “So, I’m not going to stop cutting down on eggs just because the price went up.”

8 News Now asked Sessa if he knew when egg prices will drop.

“So, our purveyors are anticipating the first or middle of February so until we see some relief, we don’t know. Once we see some relief, we’ll lower our prices accordingly.” Sessa said. “like I said we’re here to make business but we’re not here to gouge our guests,”

The lingering avian flu, along with high feed costs is contributing to soaring egg prices.

