Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in SpokaneR.A. HeimSpokane, WA
Spokane Washington's solution to trash in the park, the garbage goatLefty GravesSpokane, WA
In 1995, a daycare owner said she lost a 3-year-old in a store but CCTV proved she came alone. Where is Lenoria Jones?Fatim HemrajSpokane, WA
Famous discount store chain opens another new location in WashingtonKristen WaltersElk, WA
VA hospital in Walla Walla installs faulty computer system despite issues in SpokaneEdy ZooWalla Walla, WA
Related
Deer Park murder suspect was released to the public after 14 prior felony convictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Deer Park murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge for the death of Richard Purdy on Dec. 26th. The suspect has a long criminal history, including 14 felony convictions. Richard Purdy lived his whole life in Deer Park. Aside from his devotion to his...
KCSO: Two Post Falls women arrested with stolen checks and mail
POST FALLS, ID — Detectives with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested two women accused of financial crimes in Post Falls on Wednesday. While investigating a grand theft and forgery case, KCSO responded to the Red Lion Hotel and located 33-year-old Victoria Bircher and 32-year-old Shawndia Kinsey. During a search of the room, detectives say they located approximately 65 checks...
KXLY
8 people, including Spokane man, charged with $100 million worth of fraud and money laundering schemes
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. – Eight people have been indicted by a federal grand jury for participating in a $100 million fraudulent dietary scheme. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah, the group sold supplements under fake pretenses, with false representations and by omitting facts.
FOX 28 Spokane
COURT DOCS: Mother sawed off son’s head after shooting him before disposing of remains
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – A woman from Airway Heights has been charged with second-degree murder after telling detectives she shot her son in June of 2022. According to the affidavit of facts filed with the courts, 58-year-old Christine Catelli turned herself in after telling her brother she had shot and killed her son, 35-year-old Chase Catelli, last summer.
Police arrest man accused of vehicle prowling in Airway Heights Sekani neighborhood
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police arrested a man accused of numerous vehicle prowlings in the Sekani neighborhood. According to police, the suspect, later identified as 27-year-old Eric R. Peery, was caught on several surveillance cameras. AHP says they attempted to stop Peery in his vehicle Wednesday morning, but officers were not able to pursue the suspect. Police were...
Growing crime and drug activity forces Redemption Church Spokane to move out of neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — Another building on 2nd and Division is closing its doors. Redemption Church Spokane is looking to sell. One of the pastors says the church is burnt out and feels helpless trying to combat crime in the area. Jonathan Bonetti has been a pastor at the church...
Woman accused of second-degree murder in Medical Lake man's death to appear in court for pre-trial hearing
MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A pre-trial hearing is scheduled Wednesday for the woman involved in a fatal domestic violence incident that left one man dead in Medical Lake last year before Christmas eve. 24-year-old Cynthia B. Metsker was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in...
FOX 28 Spokane
Airway Heights police arrest suspected car prowler
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – A man suspected of prowling several vehicles in the Sekani neighborhood of Airway Heights was arrested Wednesday. According to the Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) vehicle prowling incidents were reported on the mornings of Jan. 16 and Jan. 18. The suspect was caught on multiple...
Court docs: Woman shot her son ‘five or six times’ before dumping his body off a bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Superior Court released new court documents that reveal details about Christine Catelli’s alleged shooting of her son, Chase Catelli. She admitted the shooting to her brother, William, saying she had done this just before entering drug rehab five months ago. William contacted law enforcement. According to the documents, Christine admitted to shooting Chase five...
Spokane Major Crimes Detectives Arrest Mother After She Confesses to Killing Adult Son Last Summer
SPOKANE - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detectives have arrested a 58-year-old woman after she confessed that she shot and killed her 35-year-old son before disposing of his body in Whitman County last summer. 58-year-old Christine D. Catelli was booked into the Spokane County Jail and charged with...
pullmanradio.com
Whitman County Coroner Confirms Murder Victims’ Remains Out Of Spokane County Found Near Rock Lake
The Whitman County Coroner has ruled that the human remains found near Rock Lake were the result of a murder in a case out of Spokane County. Coroner Annie Pillers confirmed that 35-year-old Chase Catelli’s remains were found off Gene Webb Road outside of St. John. Catelli’s mother 58-year-old Christine Catelli took Spokane County Sheriff’s investigators to the location on Sunday. The Spokesman-Review reports that Catelli told Spokane authorities that she killed her son and took them to where she dumped his body. Pillers determined that Catelli died of multiple gunshot wounds. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says the murder took place at a home near Spangle last summer. Catelli reportedly confessed to killing her son and dumping his body in June.
Spokane Man Among Nine Indicted in Federal Court for Alleged Involvement in Fraudulent $100 Million Scheme Involving Dietary Supplements
UTAH - A 45-year-old Spokane man was among nine defendants indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Utah in December for their alleged participation in a fraudulent online scheme involving the sale of dietary supplements using misleading and fraudulent practices. Through the scheme, the nine defendants allegedly obtained more than $100 million of credit and debit card processing from financial institutions and payment processors.
Spokane Residents Suspected in Pullman Crime Spree Arrested After Initially Eluding Police
Two Spokane residents are in custody facing multiple potential charges for allegedly conducting a crime spree in Pullman and initially eluding arrest. Pullman Police believe that 21-year-old Kaitlyn Corkins and 25-year-old Dantay Billings have been burglarizing cars in Pullman. Officers responded to someone trying to use stolen credit cards at the Pullman Safeway on Tuesday morning. They spotted Corkins and Billings leaving the store in a vehicle and tried to stop the pair on Bishop Boulevard. Corkins was reportedly driving and allegedly failed to pullover and sped off at about 100 MPH at times swerving into oncoming traffic on Bishop. The Pullman Officer was forced to immediately discontinue the chase as nearly all vehicle pursuits are now banned by Washington state law. The vehicle was last seen heading towards Moscow at a high rate of speed on State Route 270. The car was then spotted in downtown Pullman before authorities in Colfax followed the driver speeding North on Main Street at about 80 MPH. The Garfield Town Marshal tried to spike the vehicle on U.S. Highway 195 near Steptoe but was unable to puncture the tires. The car was found abandoned around noon in Southern Spokane County on US195. A Washington State Patrol Trooper located Corkins and Billings and took them into custody.
‘Know It, Name It, Stop It’: Resources available for victims of stalking
SPOKANE, Wash. — Anna Nasset is a stalking survivor who says what happened to her 10 years ago will forever change her life. Now, she’s the owner of the Stand Up Resources organization, which advocates for stalking victims. Nasset says stalking could happen to anyone in any community. “This is the crime that will continue over the course of my...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Valley police searching for man seen draining U-Haul fuel tanks
Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are attempting to identify the male in these photos and would like help from you. The male has been observed in the area of numerous reported incidents in Spokane Valley, including puncturing fuel tanks and draining fuel to stealing a trailer containing approximately $100,000 in tools.
FOX 28 Spokane
Retired Spokane firefighter survives cardiac arrest, device that saved him distributed to local police
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Over 350,000 people suffer from sudden cardiac arrests a year, and thousands of those lives can be saved by two things: CPR and an AED. A singular device holds so much power in the realm of shocking a heart, back to life. An AED is an Automated External Defibrillator – it shocks the heart and is best paired with good, proper CPR.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing 12-year-old girl
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who may be at risk. According to the SCSO, Mackenzie Hale-Stenzel appears to have run away from home this evening. Her parents told deputies she has been communicating with strangers who live out of the area online, and they are concerned she may be trying to meet with them.
FOX 28 Spokane
1 found dead in Deer Park house fire
DEER PARK, Wash. – Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in Deer Park, where a person was found dead inside the home. Just before 4 a.m. on Friday, a structure fire on east A St. off of Stevens Ave. was reported in Deer Park. A full response was called, with numerous crews from Spokane County Fire District 4 (SCFD4) arriving to the scene. The road was closed in two blocks each direction for crews to safely work the scene.
FOX 28 Spokane
City of Coeur d’Alene to get new License Plate Reader cameras
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The Coeur d’Alene City Council approved a budget for seven new License Plate Reader (LPR) cameras in the city on Wednesday. City Councilmember Dan Gookin said these cameras will be more than just a crime deterrent. “It helps us catch the bad guys,”...
Officers investigating after 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned across North Idaho
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — At least 18 husky-type dogs found abandoned at several locations over the past several weeks have prompted an animal neglect investigation, Bonner County Sheriff's Office officials said Tuesday. BCSO public information officer Capt. Tim Hemphill said the dogs have been found in at least three...
Comments / 0