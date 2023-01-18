Feedback: Is President Biden’s classified documents case the same as former President Trump’s?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Biden is facing growing pressure following the discovery of additional pages of classified documents in his Delaware home. House Republicans, led by Bakersfield’s Kevin McCarthy, are demanding visitor logs from the president’s home, citing national security concerns.

Sources tell NBC News the president is frustrated with the administration’s failure to draw a contrast between his team turning over classified documents and former President Trump’s refusal to do the same, leading to the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. Republicans object to leaving the search of President Biden’s home to his personal attorneys, who do not have security clearances.

We want to know: Is President Biden’s classified documents case the same as former President Trump’s?

This is a non-scientific poll conducted by 17 News. It is posted to KGET’s social media sites daily for varying amounts of time at varying times of day. Viewers can vote more than once. It is not representative of Kern County as a whole.

