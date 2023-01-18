ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

GOP lays down the law. Dems work the refs

Moments after Cleveland County state Rep. Tim Moore was selected for a historic and record-setting fifth term as speaker, the Kings Mountain Republican made it clear that if North Carolina legislative Democrats and Gov. Roy Cooper want to obstruct the Republican majority, it will be tough sledding. In the Senate,...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
NC Board of Ed rejected our charter application. But they can’t stop school choice

Many know that the State Board of Education did not approve American Leadership Academy (ALA) Monroe’s charter school application earlier this month. Sadly, the decision appeared to be strictly based on politics. This was disappointing for us at Charter One, the education management organization appointed by the board of directors for ALA Monroe. But, more importantly, over 1,000 families want this school in their community. This unfortunate outcome directly attacks families’ school choice in the community and beyond.
MONROE, NC
Pandemic triggers rise in student misbehavior, threats against teachers

It’s been well-documented that government-forced school shutdowns during the pandemic have contributed to learning loss among students. But now there is more evidence of increased social and behavioral problems among K-12 students in public schools arising from the pandemic. The annual School Pulse Panel, a survey published by the...

