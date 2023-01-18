Many know that the State Board of Education did not approve American Leadership Academy (ALA) Monroe’s charter school application earlier this month. Sadly, the decision appeared to be strictly based on politics. This was disappointing for us at Charter One, the education management organization appointed by the board of directors for ALA Monroe. But, more importantly, over 1,000 families want this school in their community. This unfortunate outcome directly attacks families’ school choice in the community and beyond.

MONROE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO