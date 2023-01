Buy Now The new Fairfield Inn by Marriott continues to rise in downtown Decatur on Tuesday. If the city increases lodging taxes, the hotel would generate more money to pay for a city parking deck that'll be constructed next door, a city official said. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] JERONIMO NISA

The City Council is discussing an increase in Decatur's lodging taxes that Councilman Kyle Pike said could pay for “qualify-of-life” projects, and data shows increases of 2 to 3 cents per dollar could generate an extra $600,000 to $1 million yearly.

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.