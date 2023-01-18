FRUITPORT — Ashley Folkema proved to be unstoppable on Tuesday night.. The Western Michigan Christian junior scored 30 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as the visiting Warriors defeated Fruitport Calvary Christian 56-30 in a nonleague game. Folkema was coming off a 26-point performance in WMC’s last game.

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO