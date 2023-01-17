Read full article on original website
Related
constructiontechnology.media
Trackunit buys German tech business
Telematics specialist trackunit has acquired German ‘disruptor’ company Flexcavo. The terms of the agreement, which closed on 1 January, have not been disclosed. Trackunit said the move will allow it to extend its reach in the contractor market. Berlin based Flexcavo is a hybrid rental and software business...
nCino Names 8-Year Company Veteran and IPO Leader as CFO
NCino has appointed eight-year company veteran Greg Orenstein as chief financial officer. Orenstein most recently served as the cloud banking firm’s chief corporate development and strategy officer. Prior to that, he was its chief corporate development and legal officer and secretary, nCino said in a Wednesday (Jan. 18) press release.
Washington Examiner
Natural gas is about to become the world's biggest green energy source
When politicians who are alarmed about climate change think about green energy, they tend to be fixated on solar and wind power. However, thanks to a recent merger announced between NET Power and Rice Acquisition Corp II, natural gas is about to become the leading source of green energy, supplanting solar and wind.
BBC
Dozens of bids to drill new oil and gas fields
More than 100 applications have been submitted to drill for new oil and gas in the North Sea. The UK government opened a fresh round of licensing after a three-year hiatus while it hosted the UN climate change conference in Glasgow. But UK ministers said more licences would be made...
Cannabis Giant SNDL Grows Bigger: Finalizes Valens Acquisition Becoming 'A Leader And Trusted Partner' In Canadian Marijuana Space
SNDL Inc. SNDL completed the previously disclosed acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding common shares of The Valens Company Inc. VLNS VLNS, other than those held by SNDL and its subsidiaries, pursuant to a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, for total consideration of approximately CA$138 million ($103 million) consisting of common shares of SNDL and assumption of Valens' CA$60 million non-revolving term loan facility.
Oil production picking up in second-largest U.S. shale field
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Oil production in South Texas, home of the second largest U.S. shale field, is expected to rise as much as 4% this year, as higher prices spur more drilling and as U.S. crude exports set new records.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
Autoblog
Carvana adopts a 'poison pill,' sells off $4 billion of auto loans
Carvana has adopted a "poison pill" to limit shareholders from raising their stakes and has reached an agreement to sell up to $4 billion of auto loans, the struggling used car retailer said on Tuesday. The company's shares gained 6.5% to $7.47 in afternoon trade. Ally Bank and Ally Financial...
US startup's bladeless VTOL can reach up to 0.8 Mach
Jetoptera, a Seattle-based ariel mobility firm's innovative bladeless vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft concept, has demonstrated the ability to reach speeds of 0.8 Mach (614 mph) during testing. The figure makes it quicker than a Boeing Dreamliner and twice as fast as tiltrotor designs. The firm reported the data...
Bitcoin price plummets amid major DOJ crypto announcement
The price of bitcoin fell suddenly by 5 per cent in the space of an hour after the US Department of Justice revealed plans to make a major cryptocurrency-related announcement on Wednesday.The world’s leading crypto dropped from $21,500 to around $20,500 ahead of the news, reversing an upward trend that had seen its price rise by nearly a third since the start of the year.The price saw a slight recovery after the news was announced, which related to a crackdown on an illicit crypto exchange.Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco led the press conference announcing the action, describing it as a...
The Largest Weapons Manufacturers Outside the US
For the first time in history, the world spent more than $2 trillion on its militaries in 2021. Most of that came from the $801 billion the United States spent on defense, more than the $777 billion spent by the next nine countries combined. With such a massive budget, the U.S. also has the world’s […]
Goldman Sachs Has 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Soft 2023 Economic Landing
These six top Goldman Sachs stock picks offer dependable dividends and should outperform if the economy sees a soft landing (avoids a deep recession). Financial stocks dominate the list, as they tend to benefit when interest rates are higher.
Farmers Insurance Is the Most Hated Insurance Company in America
Farmers Insurance is well known for its TV commercials that feature widely acclaimed actor J.K. Simmons. He appears as a kindly insurance company executive who wants people to have better insurance for less money. If the reason for the marketing is to get people to think better of Farmers, it has not worked. According to […]
freightwaves.com
Bank of America bullish on TL stocks as ‘truck demand near floor’
Bank of America said Tuesday it was more bullish on truckload stocks in 2023 as truck demand appears to have bottomed. BofA Securities (NYSE: BAC) research analyst Ken Hoexter made a rare two-step rating upgrade to “buy” from “underperform” on the shares of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) and Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN). Below-historical-valuation multiples, “truck demand near [the] floor” and a leveling in spot rates were some of the catalysts for the call.
torquenews.com
The Sun is Shining on Tesla: A Brilliant Path to Profits
Tesla's innovative approach to the electric vehicle industry has, in many ways, been a veritable masterstroke, and the company's recent move to cut prices will arguably generate more sales and translate into more profits for Tesla from charging stations. As I have recorded earlier today, Tesla is currently experiencing “unprecedented...
voguebusiness.com
Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT
To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
CORRECTINGandREPLACINGThe Next Practices Group and The Bliss Group Launch Life Sciences Collective and Communications Firm, NPG Health and Bliss Bio Health
AUSTIN, Texas & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 18, 2023-- Please replace the release with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005297/en/ Gloria Vanderham. (Photo: Business Wire)
constructiontechnology.media
UK fusion energy project given go ahead
The construction of a fusion energy project in Oxford, UK has been approved by South Oxfordshire District Council Planning Committee. The fusion demonstration, set to begin constuction this year, will be built to 70% scale of a commercial power plant at the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority’s (UKAEA) Culham Campus.
nftevening.com
Moonpay Acquires Web3 Creative Agency Nightshift
Moonpay, a crypto payment service, has just acquired Web3 creative agency Nightshift. The aim in this is to further Moonpay’s mission and provide a complete set of Web3 services to its clients. Moonpay’s Aquisition of Nightshift. Nightshift, the Toronto-based Web3 agency, is being acquired by Moonpay to provide...
Comments / 0