RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Ward 2 Councilman Frank Lentine has announced that he will team with Ward 1 Councilwoman Erron Bell to hold a community meeting centered on the living conditions in the city’s largest apartment complexes. The meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 in the...
Clevelandurbannews.com and www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio Angela Shute-Woodson, director of the community relations board for the city of Cleveland and senior advisor to Mayor Justin M. Bibb, has been added as...
Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The former home to John F. Kennedy High School and its recreation center could be torn down soon. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District is scheduled to go before the City Planning Commission on Friday to seek approval for demolition of the historic buildings located on Harvard Avenue near the Lee-Harvard Shopping Center.
BROOK PARK, Ohio -- With Brook Park’s cost for regionalized dispatch and jail prisoner services continuing to rise, Mayor Ed Orcutt recently mentioned a potential need to someday re-establish those services in-house at a new safety services building. “For the community in which you and I live, we need...
Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Rose is new Mandel JCC CEO: Rabbi Carnie Rose began work in his new position as president and chief executive officer of the Mandel Jewish Community Center on Jan. 16. Rose succeeded Michael G. Hyman, who retired Sept. 2 after nearly 16 years leading the JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Richard Zikalik served as interim CEO after Hyman’s retirement.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The use of trained sharpshooters to cull the growing number of deer in Cleveland’s suburbs has increased over the past several years, while opposition to the lethal method of controlling the population appears to be waning. That’s according to Geoff Westerfield, assistant wildlife management supervisor...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The city of Cleveland intends to hire a nonprofit to manage the historic city-owned Highland Park Golf Course as part of Mayor Justin Bibb’s goal of revitalizing the course, maintaining and expanding Cleveland residents’ access to the sport of golf and potentially attracting tournaments.
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- In mourning the sudden loss of retired Shaker Heights Municipal Court Judge K.J. Montgomery on Tuesday (Jan. 17), local leaders noted that her influence and talents extended well beyond the bench where she presided for 27 years. Montgomery, who served from 1994 until stepping down in...
CLEVELAND -- The statistics are alarming. Only 34% of Americans believe that the “mass media -- such as newspapers, TV and radio” -- report information fairly and accurately, Gallup reported last October. Pew Research reported around the same time that young adults under 30 were “now almost as likely to trust information from social media sites as they are to trust information from national news outlets.”
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
"Future modifications and reinforcements will be noticeable and impactful"
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan labeled as “unfunded mandates” a City Council committee’s recent directives to continue backyard/side door pickup of garbage and recyclables from residents’ homes. The directives also call for improving the recycling process by eliminating blue bags and instead utilizing...
There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
A free monthly good distribution at the Willoughby United Methodist Church is held the second Wednesday of each month between 4 and 5 p.m. in the parking lot of the church, 15 E. Spaulding St., Willoughby. The free food distribution was started in June 2022 by members of the church...
The petition calls for the recall of council president Korean Stevenson, along with Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy and Patricia Blochowiak.
BEREA, Ohio -- To allow the Berea Board of Education and administrative staff more time to review and finalize meeting agendas before posting them publicly, Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler proposed -- and the board accepted -- a two-day extension going forward. Wheeler explained the change at the...
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
A mother reported Jan 18 that her juvenile son was playing an online game when he was threatened with physical violence by one of his pre-high school classmates. The situation was later mediated by school officials also. Suspicion: Chagrin Boulevard. Responding to a state school helpline tip received around 9...
