Richmond Heights, OH

clevelandurbannews.com

Cleveland's Director of Community Relations Board Angela Shute-Woodson to speak at Cleveland's women's march on January 21, 2023 on behalf of Mayor Bibb, a march to celebrate the 6th anniversary of Women's March Cleveland and the 50th anniversary of Roe

Clevelandurbannews.com and www.kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com the most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog in Ohio and in the Midwest. Tel: (216) 659-0473. Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. CLEVELAND, Ohio Angela Shute-Woodson, director of the community relations board for the city of Cleveland and senior advisor to Mayor Justin M. Bibb, has been added as...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Military monuments back on display in North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Finally after three years of sitting in storage, the city’s military monuments are back on display in front of the Old Town Hall, 36119 Center Ridge Road. According to information from the North Ridgeville Historical Society, the monuments were removed in 2016 during preparations for the widening of Center Ridge Road. Members of the Historical Society, whose museum is housed at the Old Town Hall, were excited to see the foundations and plantings appear last month in preparation for the monument’s return. The monuments were installed last week.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Brown on Cleveland

District 4 Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana Anderson Alerts Residents of Anonymous Letter: Beware of Unwanted Solicitors

Letter Circulating to Maple Heights District Four Residents. Maple Heights, OH - Maple Heights Councilwoman Dana D. Anderson of District 4 is alerting residents of an anonymous letter circulating throughout District Four. Several residents in Anderson's district have reported a letter from a person named Ryan asking for their email addresses. Residents claim that they do not know the person. The letter found on the doors of residents' homes does not have a phone number listed on the letter.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Rose is new Mandel JCC CEO; Nature Center pancake breakfast is Feb. 25: Press Run

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Rose is new Mandel JCC CEO: Rabbi Carnie Rose began work in his new position as president and chief executive officer of the Mandel Jewish Community Center on Jan. 16. Rose succeeded Michael G. Hyman, who retired Sept. 2 after nearly 16 years leading the JCC, 26001 S. Woodland Road in Beachwood. Richard Zikalik served as interim CEO after Hyman’s retirement.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Young people chained to social-media ‘news’ need revitalized civic education: Richard M. Perloff

CLEVELAND -- The statistics are alarming. Only 34% of Americans believe that the “mass media -- such as newspapers, TV and radio” -- report information fairly and accurately, Gallup reported last October. Pew Research reported around the same time that young adults under 30 were “now almost as likely to trust information from social media sites as they are to trust information from national news outlets.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

‘Lights in the community’: Victims identified after plane heading to Cuyahoga County crashes in New York

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two members of the Cleveland Jewish community died Thursday in a plane crash in New York. Pilot Ben Chafetz of Beachwood and his only passenger, Boruch Taub of Cleveland Heights, died after their small plane crashed in Westchester County, north of New York City, shortly after leaving John F. Kennedy International Airport.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Covelli heiress files lawsuit over trust funds in Cleveland

There is a fight taking place and it's not at the Covelli Centre, but amongst the Covelli family. The granddaughter of the late Albert Covelli has filed a lawsuit against Covelli's daughter claiming breach of Grandchildren's Trust which was set up by the late Covelli and his wife Josephine. The...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Berea school board tweaks time when agendas will go public

BEREA, Ohio -- To allow the Berea Board of Education and administrative staff more time to review and finalize meeting agendas before posting them publicly, Berea City School District Superintendent Tracy Wheeler proposed -- and the board accepted -- a two-day extension going forward. Wheeler explained the change at the...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

North Olmsted starting 2025 master plan process

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- Per city charter, North Olmsted is mandated to update its master plan once every decade. With that in mind, the city is preparing for the required 2025 master plan revision, with North Olmsted Director of Economic and Community Development Max Upton expecting a late winter planning team RFQ.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

