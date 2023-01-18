ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Examiner

Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118

2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
SFGate

A symbol of San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts has died

Blanche the swan, a longtime fixture of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, died last week at her home in Sonoma County, where she retired earlier this July, according to a statement released by the Recreation and Park Department on Jan. 18. She was 28 years old. Often...
SFGate

Rain Wednesday Will Add To Historic Wet Period In Bay Area

The final storm in a series that began hitting the Bay Area last month is forecast to arrive Wednesday, along with a cold front and king tides that have a coastal flood advisory in effect. The rain Wednesday will be lighter than previous storms, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist...
SFGate

Another popular retail chain to close SF location by end of week

CB2, the sister company of furniture and home decor store Crate & Barrel, is closing its San Francisco location by the end of this week. The company announced the upcoming closure of its Union Square location on its website and then again in a Google update, stating that the store at 34 Ellis St. will close its doors after Jan. 22.
SFGate

Father, Sister Of Missing Teen Looking For Answers

If Brandon Abbett was a 10-year-old girl, his father and sister say his disappearance a year ago this week may have received more attention. Brandon was 15 and a freshman at Pleasant Hill's College Park High School on Jan. 16, 2022, when his family says he went out his bedroom window late at night and disappeared.
