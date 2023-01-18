Read full article on original website
Related
Storms reveal more skeletal remains at San Francisco beaches
These gnarled bones didn't come from the open sea; they emerged from the ground below.
Beloved swan at Palace of Fine Arts dies at 118
2023 has claimed its first high profile face in San Francisco. Blanche the Swan, a fixture of charm and elegance at the Palace of Fine Arts, died Thursday, Jan 12 at her estate in Sonoma County. She was 28 — about 118 in waterfowl years. She is survived by her son Stanley, volunteer caretaker of 30 years Gayle Hagerty, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department, the staff at the...
Will wet weather return to California before winter ends?
Will California see more storms and wet weather this winter? We talked to the experts.
Hawaii flights are still ridiculously cheap from San Francisco
You can get to the islands for under $120.
7-foot tides return to SF Bay Area, flooding expected on bay front and coast
The king tides are expected to start Thursday and continue through Monday.
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
San Francisco's 'most Instagrammable' spots, named by tourists and a local
Here's a list of not-so-touristy spots that you and your camera will love.
Santa Cruz mountain town in disarray following California storms
"The ways for people to get out of the valley are shrinking."
Facebook parent company Meta to drastically reduce San Francisco office space
The tech giant is scrapping a San Francisco office to embrace the remote work experience.
Hog Island Oyster Co. says nonstop Bay Area rain 'hits us in the bottom line'
"You're not going to see any local oysters on any menus anywhere," a Hog Island co-founder said.
San Francisco’s Good Luck Dim Sum has 'best har gow,' says James Beard winner
"These are the best har gow I've had in my entire life."
Berkeley classic Blondie's Pizza opens new restaurant in Bay Area mall
The 43-year-old Bay Area classic adds another new restaurant.
Willits News
Photos: Before and after satellite photos of the Bay Area after string of atmospheric rivers
The wettest three-week period the Bay Area has seen in more than 160 years has brought a medley of colors to the region as seen from space. A series of atmospheric rivers have left behind white snow-capped mountains to teal coastal waters created by runoff from overflowing waterways. The natural-color...
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
SFGate
A symbol of San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts has died
Blanche the swan, a longtime fixture of the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, died last week at her home in Sonoma County, where she retired earlier this July, according to a statement released by the Recreation and Park Department on Jan. 18. She was 28 years old. Often...
SFGate
Rain Wednesday Will Add To Historic Wet Period In Bay Area
The final storm in a series that began hitting the Bay Area last month is forecast to arrive Wednesday, along with a cold front and king tides that have a coastal flood advisory in effect. The rain Wednesday will be lighter than previous storms, according to Colby Goatley, a meteorologist...
SFGate
Another popular retail chain to close SF location by end of week
CB2, the sister company of furniture and home decor store Crate & Barrel, is closing its San Francisco location by the end of this week. The company announced the upcoming closure of its Union Square location on its website and then again in a Google update, stating that the store at 34 Ellis St. will close its doors after Jan. 22.
KTVU FOX 2
Teslas, Porsches ruined at Alioto's San Francisco garage during brutal storms
SAN FRANCISCO - The storms and historic rainfall caused a lot of damage, death and destruction around the state of California in the last three weeks. The rising waters also ruined a bunch of high-end cars awaiting repairs at Alioto's Garage on Folsom Street in San Francisco's Mission district. Specifically,...
One more storm set to bring rain to SF Bay Area on Wednesday
The system is expected to be weak and bring minimal rainfall on Wednesday evening.
SFGate
Father, Sister Of Missing Teen Looking For Answers
If Brandon Abbett was a 10-year-old girl, his father and sister say his disappearance a year ago this week may have received more attention. Brandon was 15 and a freshman at Pleasant Hill's College Park High School on Jan. 16, 2022, when his family says he went out his bedroom window late at night and disappeared.
Comments / 0