Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Dale Basketball Star Earns Multiple D1 Offers After Winning Tournament
A Pottawatomie County high school basketball team is putting their town on the map after a stunning win in a statewide tournament. The win is thanks, in part to a standout player and college coaches across the country are taking note. In the town of 350 people, you won’t find...
Oklahoma Announces Details for Spring Game
Last year the Sooners led the nation and set a school record by packing 75,360 fans into Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
Changes in Football, Volleyball on Oklahoma Board of Regents Agenda This Week
Special teams analyst Jay Nunez is expected to get a new title and significant pay raise, and the hiring of new volleyball coach Aaron Mansfield is expected to be approved.
Video Shows Moment Shots Fired During Oklahoma High School Basketball Game
One person, an adult male, was shot following the end of the game between the Del City Eagles and the Millwood Falcons on Tuesday night.
OU Softball: Oklahoma Dominates Preseason All-Big 12 Selections
Seven of the 12 members of the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 team are Sooners.
Former Oklahoma LB Announces Transfer Destination
Clayton Smith came to OU as an edge rusher and played inside linebacker before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 6.
Report: Oklahoma OC Jeff Lebby Could Become a Candidate if Alabama Job Opens
ESPN's Pete Thamel told Paul Finebaum on Wednesday that if Nick Saban needs an offensive coordinator, one potential candidate currently resides in Norman.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football down to 3rd in all-time Associated Press Top-25 rankings
In the long history of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll — which now spans 87 seasons — only one school (Alabama) has been ranked in the top five more often than the Oklahoma football team. Since 1936, when the first AP college-football poll was issued,...
Purcell Register
Thompson to be inducted into the OSU Hall of Fame
Major General Michael C. Thompson of Edmond is one of four honorees being inducted into the Oklahoma State University Hall of Fame. The OSU Alumni Association is hosting the induction ceremony Friday, February 10, at the ConocoPhillips OSU Alumni Center in Stillwater. Induction into the OSU Hall of Fame is...
okarchewarrior.com
Thomas F. (“Red”) Coffey
Thomas F. Coffey passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Jan. 15, 2023. Tom was born Sept. 30, 1932, in the midst of the Great Depression, to John W. and Katherine Reherman Coffey on the Coffey homestead eight miles west of Okarche; he was the second oldest of their six children.
The Moore American
Oklahoma County making play for Griffin Memorial Hospital
Plans to move Griffin Memorial Hospital to Oklahoma City are in the works, and stakeholders are courting the state’s mental health agency with land and cash to make that happen, The Transcript has learned. Oklahoma County Commissioners on Tuesday approved $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for...
okcfox.com
Second arrest made in connection to fatal shooting of former Millwood football standout
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A second arrest has been made in connection to a fatal shooting that killed a former Millwood football star on January 1. Destiny Adams, 21, was arrested on a complaint of accessory after the fact. She was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center on Tuesday.
Missing Oklahoma 4-year-old reportedly beaten to death on Christmas, buried near fence
CYRIL, Okla. (TCD) -- A missing 4-year-old girl’s caregiver has been charged with first-degree murder as investigators transition their search into a recovery operation for her remains. Athena Brownfield was reported missing to the Cyril Police Department Jan. 10 after a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister wandering alone....
OSBI: Remains of a child found in rural Grady County
The remains of a child have been found in rural Grady County outside of Rush Springs, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
news9.com
A Picture Worth A Thousand Words
From Oklahoma wheat fields to powerful lightning shows and bustling scenes of downtown Oklahoma City, dozens of beautiful original photographs line the halls of the new News 9 downtown offices, but one photo in particular overlooking the newsroom caught the eye of a News 9 viewer on the very first morning show from 100 W. Main St.
jambroadcasting.com
Body found amid search for missing 4-year-old girl in Oklahoma
(CYRIL, Okla.) — The body of a child has been found amid the search for a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing after a postal carrier found her sister wandering alone outside one week ago, authorities in Oklahoma said Tuesday. The remains were found in rural Grady County, outside...
kaynewscow.com
One injured in accident near Morrison
MORRISON — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an injury accident occurred at 8:06 a.m. Monday on US-64 near County Road 305, eastbound, approximately six miles east of Morrison in Noble County. Troopers report that Garrett R. Gum, 20, Morrison was driving a 2006 Mercury Grand Marquis eastbound on...
Oklahoma woman having never ending problems after buying tiny home
They say retirement should be the reward for a lifetime of work, but for one Oklahoma woman, she says it isn't all that it is cracked up to be.
‘I pretty much just gave up’: Moore family surprised with storm shelter after previous installation company closes, canceling lifetime warranty
After Tornado Safe Shelters in Oklahoma City shut down, many customers were left without help, including 80-year-old Navy veteran, Jerry Maines.
OHP: Worker moved just seconds before car crashed into barrier, truck
As you are out and about on Oklahoma roadways, troopers with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol want to remind you of the state's 'move over' law.
Comments / 0