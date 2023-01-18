Thomas F. Coffey passed away peacefully at his home with family by his side on Jan. 15, 2023. Tom was born Sept. 30, 1932, in the midst of the Great Depression, to John W. and Katherine Reherman Coffey on the Coffey homestead eight miles west of Okarche; he was the second oldest of their six children.

OKARCHE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO