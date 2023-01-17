Read full article on original website
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Gallery owner in viral video spraying homeless woman arrested in San FranciscoSara IrshadSan Francisco, CA
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Man Intentionally Crashes TeslaHdogarSan Francisco, CA
The Habit Burger Grill Set to Open New Location In OaklandMadocOakland, CA
Eater
The Powerhouse Group Behind Michelin-Starred Spruce Is Opening a New Restaurant in San Jose
Bacchus Management Group, a restaurant group with numerous Michelin stars scattered across Northern California, will open a new restaurant in San Jose. The new Santana Row restaurant, which is yet unnamed, will occupy the now-vacant space left behind by dim sum and cocktail outfit Sino. The San Francisco Business Times reports representatives for Bacchus and the property developers confirmed the company signed a lease for the space at 377 Santana Row, Suite 1000.
sfstandard.com
Jamaican Pastry Caterer Opens SF Brick-and-Mortar
Peaches Patties, a Jamaican diasporic kitchen known for its flavorful and spicy pastries, is opening a permanent storefront at San Francisco’s Ferry Building Marketplace on Friday, Jan. 20. Named in honor of chef and owner Shani Jones’ Kingston-born mother, whose friends and family called Peaches, the catering company-turned-restaurant is...
sfstandard.com
Neon Bikes, an Art Fair and a Dip in the Bay: All the Fun in San Francisco This Weekend
Finally, a sunny weekend! There’s a bunch to do around town in San Francisco this weekend—here are five events we’ve curated for you to check out. 🕔 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (Jan. 19-Jan. 21), 11 a.m-7 p.m. (Jan. 22) 📍. 🔗 fogfair.com. The FOG Design +...
Dave's Hot Chicken to open first location in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Dave’s Hot Chicken is opening its first location in Oakland this Friday, a company spokesperson told KRON4. The popular fast-food chicken sandwich chain is having its grand opening on Friday 11 a.m. on 2228 Broadway. KRON On is streaming news live now The Oakland restaurant’s hours are will be 11 a.m. […]
SFGate
Habit Burger Grill celebrates Oakland restaurant opening with free burgers
The Habit Burger Grill, a Southern California burger chain, is opening a new restaurant in Oakland, and it's giving away free burgers to celebrate. Founded in Santa Barbara in 1969 (and now based in Irvine), the chain has nearly 100 locations in the Bay Area. In 2020, it was acquired by Yum! Brands, the parent company of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Habit Burger is known for its charbroiled hamburgers and other fast-casual offerings, such as a chicken club sandwich and an ahi tuna sandwich.
oaklandside.org
Longstanding restaurants depart Emeryville’s Bay Street mall
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
48hills.org
Good Taste: Broad Street Oyster Co. aims to make a splash
Welcome back to Good Taste, your weekly menu of Bay Area food finds. This week, we’re eagerly awaiting Southern California’s Broad Street Oyster Co. move up north. The guide to culinary classes that ran in the last edition of Good Taste features The Cheese School of San Francisco, which recently moved out of Ghirardelli Square and into the Daily Driver bagel headquarters in Dogpatch. Turns out, the school’s former two-story space is getting a wonderful new tenant in Broad Street Oyster Co., which was founded five years ago as a mobile seafood bar and has since opened locations in Malibu, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles (inside the venerable Grand Central Market) in addition to weekly booths at Smorgasburg in LA and Miami. The location is targeting the middle of the year to open.
SFGate
Revelers party on a secret island exposed by the Bay Area's king tides
California’s king tides may be best known for frothing waves submerging areas normally untouched by the sea. But each high tide also brings a correspondingly dramatic low tide, exposing hidden treasures all around the bay. One such magical place is the Ashby Shoal, a sandbar tucked about 400 yards...
KQED
'Our Worst Nightmare': As Storms Raged, Some 62 Million Gallons of Sewage Spilled Into Bay Area Waterways, Streets and Yards
Close to 5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into Oakland waterways during record-breaking rainfall on New Year’s Eve. In nearby Castro Valley, residents reported sewage backing up into their drains and front yards. “This is our worst nightmare,” said Michael Nelson, spokesperson for the Castro Valley Sanitary District....
Answers to the most popular questions about San Francisco's hills
From the steepest hills to the most famous.
7x7.com
Chef Masaharu Morimoto pulls a Bay Area hat trick with two new restaurants.
Back in the late ‘90s, Iron Chef launched Masaharu Morimoto into the culinary-celebrity stratosphere. But it’s his restaurants—17 of them across six countries, to be exact—that have kept the Japanese-born tastemaker at the top for more than 20 years. With the recent opening of Momosan in...
Dozens of cars targeted in break-in sprees in San Francisco, Oakland
'Lawlessness in the city': In just the last few days, as many as 20 cars in Oakland and 17 in San Francisco were targeted in break-in sprees, as thieves smashed one window after another.
sfstandard.com
10 Places To Drink This Trending French Aperitif
These days, it seems like the best place to find your go-to drink is on television. In October, House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy had cocktailians bubbling about the Negroni Sbagliato. With the release of the second season of The White Lotus, we shifted our collective attention to the aperol spritz. Now, as the self-described “booze columnist” Jason Wilson wrote in a recent installment of his Substack, Everyday Drinking, the cocktail du jour is the Kir Royale, thanks to the new season of the expat rom-com Emily in Paris.
sfstandard.com
New Film Examines Rose Pak’s ‘Incredible Power’ in San Francisco
After six years of making, a new documentary about the late Chinatown activist Rose Pak is set to debut in coming months. The film’s production team announced the milestone at a screening for the trailer hosted Wednesday night in San Francisco. Named “Rally,” the documentary explores Pak’s activism by...
NBC Bay Area
Person Fatally Struck by Caltrain in San Francisco
A person was fatally struck by a Caltrain in San Francisco Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1:24 p.m. between Tunnels 2 and 3 and involved train No. 512 going southbound, Caltrain said. There were about 37 passengers on board and no one was injured. The track was on...
SFGate
P.F. Chang's, CPK permanently close at Bay Area outdoor mall
Longtime Bay Street Emeryville mall tenants P.F. Chang’s and California Pizza Kitchen have permanently closed, as first reported by the E’ville Eye. P.F. Chang’s, which hosted its last service on Friday, announced the closure on a flyer positioned by the restaurant entrance. A short message read: “Thank you for everything.” According to the E’ville Eye, California Pizza Kitchen likewise closed last week.
How the Creators of Napa’s Suspension House Defied the Odds
No flat land, no site visit, no construction permitted near a creek—no problem, at least for the team behind the mirage-like dream home The post How the Creators of Napa’s Suspension House Defied the Odds appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
New Times
San Luis Obispo should heed San Francisco's demise as a warning
They say that a person trapped in quicksand sinks more rapidly the more they wildly thrash about. I am reminded of the government of San Francisco and its prevailing policies toward business, crime and the homeless. A recent piece in The New York Times, "What Comes Next for the Most...
Bay Area home prices are dropping faster than anywhere else in the nation, RE/MAX report says
Home prices in the San Francisco Bay Area experienced the largest year-over-year decline in the United States.
tmpresale.com
Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam at Chase Center in San Francisco Mar 18th, 2023 – presale code
The Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam presale password that we’ve been saturated with lots of requests for is available now. For the duration of the special presale members with total-access subscriptions have got a wonderful window of opportunity to acquire performance tickets in advance of the general public.
