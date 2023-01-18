SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a series of burglaries at a convenience store on West Sunshine at West Bypass. Investigators believe the same woman may be behind the crimes. The most recent break-in happened on January 7. Security video from the Fast N Friendly in the 3500 block of West Sunshine shows a woman crawling through a space near the businesses boarded up front door. She goes right to the back office, where investigators say she stole the petty cash.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO