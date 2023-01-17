ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick, NY

New decontamination kits to be provided to NY firefighters

New efforts are underway to help protect New York’s firefighters and their families from the threat of cancer. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday the State’s Office of Fire Prevention and Control will be providing firefighter decontamination kits. The new initiative will include a partnership between state and county...
NEW YORK STATE
China man living in Colonie accused of $100k in retail thefts

A person from China, living in Colonie, is accused of stealing more than $100,000 of merchandise from stores in several states. Wu Feng Zhang, 53, is accused of stealing from home improvement stores in Pennsylvania, North and South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and New York. He’s charged with transporting stolen property across state lines. Zhang could face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if he’s found guilty.
COLONIE, NY
North Adams gets Massachusetts state grant to prevent gun violence

City leaders in North Adams hope a new grant will go a long way towards preventing gun violence in the community. The five-year grant comes from the Executive Office of Health and Human Services. It means $629,000 over the next five years will go towards community-based violence prevention and intervention...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Advocates at state Capitol push for unemployment funding

New Yorkers – from constituents to lawmakers – continue to push for funding they say should be invested into our state. Excluded workers, advocates and elected officials kicked off a push Wednesday morning to provide workers with permanent access to financial aid when they lose their job. They’re...
NEW YORK STATE
Bethlehem Chamber teams up with travel agency for Ireland trip

Travel agents from Plaza Travel and AAA have reported record sales both domestically and internationally. Ireland is a hot ticket. People are ready, willing and able to travel again. The Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce is teaming up with Plaza Travel and Collette Travel to offer a special group package to...
BETHLEHEM, NY
Data finds New Yorkers becoming less active

New Yorkers are becoming less active. The website QuoteWizard finds across the country over the last four years, the exercise rate is down 1%. The obesity rate is up 10%. However in New York, exercise rates have dropped by 3%. Obesity is up 7%. Hawaii, Colorado and Massachusetts have the...
COLORADO STATE

