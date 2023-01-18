Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
wvtm13.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
WTVM
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
WSFA
Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado
COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
Overcrowded prisons versus harsh fentanyl punishment: Debate to stir in Montgomery over mandatory minimum bill
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baldwin County Coroner’s Office has seen a dramatic shift in the type of deaths occurring within one of the state’s fastest-growing counties. Since 2020, there are anywhere between 60 to 80 overdose deaths within Baldwin County, an increase of well...
WSFA
SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
WSFA
U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
wvtm13.com
Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles
We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka's Eldridge wins state title, duals team finishes Top 4 in 6A
Wetumpka’s Juliana Eldridge capped off a perfect wrestling season with a state championship on Friday. Eldridge, an eighth grader and the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama, claimed the championship in the 107-pound weight class by defeating Arab’s Madilyn Rogers, 10-4, by decision. With her win,...
greensborowatchman.com
At least seven dead after tornadoes batter Black Belt last week, Hale and Perry spared from casualties
A line of destructive thunderstorms crossed Alabama last week, bringing with them heavy rains, high winds, and tornadoes. This was the second outbreak of severe weather in 2023 and the first tornado event of the new year. The storms downed trees and damaged homes and other structures in Hale and...
Wetumpka Herald
Galentines to return to Wetumpka for second year
A day of fun for the girls will fill the streets of downtown Wetumpka next month. Main Street Wetumpka’s Galentines returns Feb. 4 for its second year. “It is the ultimate girls’ day,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “It encourages moms, daughters, friends and groups of people to spend the day in downtown Wetumpka. It is a day of fun and shopping.”
16th Street Baptist, 4 other Alabama churches among 35 receiving preservation grants
NEW YORK — Administrators of a trust fund established to preserve historic Black churches in the United States on Friday revealed a list of houses of worship receiving $4 million in financial grants. The list of 35 grantees includes 16th Street Baptist Church Inc. in Birmingham, Alabama, where crucial...
Her name is Amore. Alabama Police uncover Baby Jane Doe’s identity, father arrested
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A little girl named Amore Wiggins is Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe, according to police. Amore means love and affection, a symbolic revelation in a decade-old cold case where investigators stayed determined to discover who she was, what happened to her, and deliver justice. Take a moment to say her name out […]
WSFA
Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
apr.org
FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help
The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
greensborowatchman.com
Turner ‘not concerned’ about ‘bogus’ election fraud charges
Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner has fired back at his accusers after being indicted for voter fraud last week. Former District Attorney Michael Jackson and Former Secretary of State John Merrill announced the indictment at a press conference last Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Selma. They announced that a Perry County Grand Jury had returned two indictments, one felony and misdemeanor, against Turner for alleged ballot harvesting and ballot-box stuffing in the 2022 elections.
Nimari Burnett reportedly returning for Alabama men’s basketball
Multiple outlets have reported that Alabama guard Nimari Burnett will return from his wrist injury for tonight’s game at Missouri. The team confirmed the news on social media about 20 minutes before the 5 p.m. tipoff. Burnett underwent left wrist surgery in December and head coach Nate Oats originally...
WSFA
Riverwalk Stadium to host ‘Throwing for Veterans’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Throwing for Veterans will hold an event at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium featuring Mr. 7000. The fundraiser will be held on Monday, Feb. 20th, with the doors opening at noon. The event will feature Michael Moseley, aka Mr. 7000. Moseley will attempt to throw 15,000 pitches in less than 24 hours, breaking his own Guinness Book World Record for throwing live batting practice pitches.
Wetumpka Herald
PHOTOS: Wetumpka basketball sweeps Stanhope Elmore
Peake's buzzer-beater lifts Indians past Mustangs in overtime. D’Marcus Peake took matters into his own hands on Saturday night.
