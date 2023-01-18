ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmore County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
wbrc.com

DHR replacing SNAP benefits for qualifying victims of Jan 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - DHR is extending replacement SNAP benefits to families in six counties who lost food as a result storms and tornadoes on January 12. Families in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Tallapoosa who lost food purchased with previous SNAP benefits can request replacement benefits to re-buy the food.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

First bills filed ahead of 2023 Alabama legislative session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first bills of the 2023 Alabama legislative session have officially been pre-filed. Both come from Republican Sen. April Weaver, who represents Shelby, Chilton and Bibb Counties. SB1, dubbed the “Deputy Brad Johnson Act” makes changes to correctional incentive time, or “good time” earned for inmates. It would make it harder […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Recovery efforts continue in Coosa County a week after tornado

COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County is one of the areas now able to receive aid from FEMA after tornadoes touched down across Alabama last week. The small community of Rehobeth in Equality suffered significant damage. Eight homes were destroyed, six were connected to one family. “The only houses...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

SNAP replacement benefits offered in 6 counties affected by Jan. 12 storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources has announced SNAP replacement benefits for program participants in six counties who experienced food losses in the Jan. 12 tornado outbreak. Eligible recipients in the following counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR office by Feb. 2:
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

U.S. Senator Tuberville tours tornado damage in Autauga County

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s been one week since an EF-3 tornado tore through Autauga County, killing seven people and damaging or destroying hundreds of homes. The tornado’s path was almost a mile wide, packing winds of up to 150 mph, and stayed on the ground for an hour and a half.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Deadly Alabama tornado on ground for over 80 miles

We have learned more about the deadly and destructive long track tornado that killed seven and injured over a dozen others in Autauga County on January 12th. The tornado was rated an EF-3 by the National Weather Service. Peak winds were estimated to have reached 150 mph based on the damage seen and integrity of structures affected. The maximum width of the tornado has been estimated to be 1500 yards. That is fifteen football fields wide!
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Wetumpka's Eldridge wins state title, duals team finishes Top 4 in 6A

Wetumpka’s Juliana Eldridge capped off a perfect wrestling season with a state championship on Friday. Eldridge, an eighth grader and the No. 1-ranked wrestler in the state of Alabama, claimed the championship in the 107-pound weight class by defeating Arab’s Madilyn Rogers, 10-4, by decision. With her win,...
WETUMPKA, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Galentines to return to Wetumpka for second year

A day of fun for the girls will fill the streets of downtown Wetumpka next month. Main Street Wetumpka’s Galentines returns Feb. 4 for its second year. “It is the ultimate girls’ day,” Main Street Wetumpka director Haley Greene said. “It encourages moms, daughters, friends and groups of people to spend the day in downtown Wetumpka. It is a day of fun and shopping.”
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Attorney general warns against scams as Alabamians look to rebuild

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabamians continue to recover from last week’s deadly tornadoes. State Attorney General Steve Marshall visited the city of Selma with tips on how to avoid construction scams. He says when vetting a construction company. “Number one, ask for their license — they ought to be...
SELMA, AL
apr.org

FEMA: Alabama tornado victims need to register for help

The clock is ticking for Alabama residents hit hard by last week’s tornado. Officials with the Federal Emergency Management Agency toured the city of Selma as well as Dallas and Autauga Counties this week. They’re advising property owners to register with FEMA as soon as they can. Kevin Wallace is the agency’s coordinating officer for Alabama. He says there’s a sixty-day window to apply at FEMA’s website or APP, or at temporary disaster offices.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Turner ‘not concerned’ about ‘bogus’ election fraud charges

Perry County Commission Chairman Albert Turner has fired back at his accusers after being indicted for voter fraud last week. Former District Attorney Michael Jackson and Former Secretary of State John Merrill announced the indictment at a press conference last Wednesday, Jan. 11, in Selma. They announced that a Perry County Grand Jury had returned two indictments, one felony and misdemeanor, against Turner for alleged ballot harvesting and ballot-box stuffing in the 2022 elections.
PERRY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Riverwalk Stadium to host ‘Throwing for Veterans’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Throwing for Veterans will hold an event at Montgomery’s Riverwalk Stadium featuring Mr. 7000. The fundraiser will be held on Monday, Feb. 20th, with the doors opening at noon. The event will feature Michael Moseley, aka Mr. 7000. Moseley will attempt to throw 15,000 pitches in less than 24 hours, breaking his own Guinness Book World Record for throwing live batting practice pitches.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy