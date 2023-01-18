Read full article on original website
Related
Global CEOs losing confidence in their leadership teams -survey
Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chief executives of global corporations are losing confidence in their leadership teams' ability to tackle issues like digital technology, climate change and diversity, according to a new survey by the search firm Russell Reynolds Associates on Friday.
Racism, polarization and poverty at heart of Peru protests
The explosion of unrest that has left at least 44 dead in Peru began high up in the Andes and spread to the capital Lima as Indigenous people vented their fury over racism, polarization and growing poverty. - Racism "The causes of unhappiness are racism, contempt, lack of respect and the poor quality of daily life," political analyst Mirko Lauer told AFP, referring to Indigenous people.
Military.com
5 Qualities of Servant Leadership and Leading with a Servant Heart
Question: In a job interview recently, the hiring manager corrected me after I talked about my leadership experience. He said, “It sounds more to me like you’re a servant leader.” What’s the difference?. Answer: It’s been said often that someone with a military background is a...
How workplaces can encourage diverse personalities, values and attitudes
If you work for an organization that believes diversity can increase organizational performance and employee well-being, we have a secret to share with you: despite what is commonly espoused about diversity, very few organizations have actually achieved benefits through current diversity approaches. There is no question that diversity and accessibility in the workplace has value — diverse workplaces are more welcoming, more productive and have better retention of employees. However, diversity is usually only thought of in terms of visible diversity (e.g., in terms of race, ethnicity, age, national origin, sexual orientation and cultural identity). In reality, diversity goes far beyond...
Comments / 0