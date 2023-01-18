Person dead after being struck by a car in Fresno, PD says

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – One person is now deceased after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Fresno according to Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, police received a call from an adult female who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking from the east side to the west side in the roadway, in the second lane, when he walked in the way of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not see him and could not avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian is described as a male adult in his 50s. Police say he was deceased when they arrived at the scene.

Officials say they do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The roadway will be closed down for a couple of hours while the scene is being investigated.

