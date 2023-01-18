ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Person dead after being struck by a car in Fresno, PD says

By Tori Lavon
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09pUGT_0kIMxb3Z00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – One person is now deceased after being struck by a vehicle in Southwest Fresno according to Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, police received a call from an adult female who says she hit a pedestrian with her vehicle at Elm and California.

According to police, the pedestrian was walking from the east side to the west side in the roadway, in the second lane, when he walked in the way of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not see him and could not avoid hitting the pedestrian.

The pedestrian is described as a male adult in his 50s. Police say he was deceased when they arrived at the scene.

Officials say they do not believe that alcohol or drugs were a factor.

The roadway will be closed down for a couple of hours while the scene is being investigated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck by Two Cars in Fresno

A Fresno man was tragically killed after he was struck by two cars on the evening of Monday, January 16, 2023. The incident happened at about 8:00 pm at West Clinton Avenue and North Marks Avenue, west of Highway 99. The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as 64-year-old Sukhwinder Singh.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman hit by a car in Visalia, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a car in Visalia Thursday night according to the Visalia Police Department. On Thursday night at approximately 6:45 p.m. the officers of the Visalia Police Department say they responded to Jacob Street and Goshen Avenue regarding a traffic collision resulting in injury. Once officers arrived, police […]
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Driver killed in overnight high-speed crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Highway Patrol says a driver was killed in a high-speed crash on Hwy. 168 at Ashlan Ave. on Thursday. CHP spotted a speeding BMW driving eastbound on Hwy 180 around 1:50 a.m. They say the car was going in excess of about 85...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Bicyclist killed, hit by car in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle near Golden State and Ashlan in Fresno has been identified as 44-year-old Roberto Esparza according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. According to police, on Wednesday, January 11th, shortly after 11:00 p.m., officers responded to Golden State Boulevard and Swift Avenue to […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Head-on collision in Merced leaves one dead, CHP says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was killed in Merced after being involved in a head-on collision Thursday morning in Merced, according to California Highway Patrol. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., authorities received a call in regards to a head-on collision, according to officials. Investigators say they determined a 22-year-old female was driving southbound on […]
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Madera County

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Thursday following the death of Marcelino Hernandez, 53. According to deputies, Hernandez was originally from Mexico and moved to Madera County about 10 years ago. He was found dead at his...
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Victim of deadly crash with pickup in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person killed following a deadly crash between a car and a pickup truck in Fresno last week was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday. Officials say 35-year-old Jesse Espino of Clovis was the person killed when a pickup truck crashed into a car he and another person […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno PD press conference on 8 arrests following armed robbery in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is hosting a press conference where Chief Paco Balderrama, along with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners. They are discussing the results of a several-month-long collaborative investigation stemming from a violent armed robbery that occurred in Fresno. Police say this investigation culminated in the identification of […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

MCSO: Man arrested for vandalizing graveyard in Mariposa

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A transient man has been arrested for vandalizing multiple graves at the Mariposa Cemetery, officials with the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said. According to authorities on Sunday, a report was made to MCSO of possible vandalism at the Mariposa Cemetery. After investigating, detectives found and identified 47 grave sites […]
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

PD: Man arrested following burglaries at several Visalia stores

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with several burglaries in a series of Visalia stores, officials with the police department announced Wednesday. 31-year-old Timothy Bethel was arrested for a series of burglary and burglary attempts, according to police. Authorities say, on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at around 12:50 a.m. officers […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

30K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy