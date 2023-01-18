The Grand Junction Jackalopes have a new manager

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) –

The Grand Junction Jackalopes are pleased to introduce James Frisbie as the club’s manager for the 2023 season.

Frisbie, 49, has six years of managerial experience in professional baseball across the Central League, Frontier League, and American Association.

The Oregon native’s most recent experience came at the big league level, working as a left-handed batting practice specialist for the Detroit Tigers.

Frisbie takes over for Bobby Jenks, who led the then GJ Rockies to a Pioneer League Championship and received the league’s manager of the year honors.

Frisbie and the Jackalopes begin their championship defense on May 23rd in Ogden and open at Suplizio Field on June 6th.

