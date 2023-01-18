ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

The Grand Junction Jackalopes have a new manager

By Derwin Worrell
KREX
KREX
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9vjO_0kIMxZEz00

Grand Junction, CO ( KREX ) –

The Grand Junction Jackalopes are pleased to introduce James Frisbie as the club’s manager for the 2023 season.

Frisbie, 49, has six years of managerial experience in professional baseball across the Central League, Frontier League, and American Association.

The Oregon native’s most recent experience came at the big league level, working as a left-handed batting practice specialist for the Detroit Tigers.

Frisbie takes over for Bobby Jenks, who led the then GJ Rockies to a Pioneer League Championship and received the league’s manager of the year honors.

Frisbie and the Jackalopes begin their championship defense on May 23rd in Ogden and open at Suplizio Field on June 6th.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KREX

Sports Wrap 1/18

The Colorado Avalanche continue to shine with 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, Nuggets pull off nail biter vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Grand Junction cannot hold off Eagle Valley

Grand Junction started off the game well. Sophomore Will Applegate made his presence felt with 6 early points. Grand Junction would build a 21-11 lead at the end of one. But Eagle Valley would chase them down and win this one, 67-57.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Fruita topples Palisade in hoops.

Fruita's girls knock off Palisade, 51-12 and Fruita's boys beat Palisade, 59-14. Fruita's boys improve to 12-1 and the girls improve to 10-3. Palisade's Boys fall to 8-7 and the girls fall to 5-10.
FRUITA, CO
ESPN Western Colorado

All the Montrose Colorado Area Events for January 2023

We've finally made it out of 2022. Happy New Year! We've definitely earned it. With last year in the books, and 2023 now upon us, we've got 12 brand-new months to look forward to, with all that entails. Hopefully, this will be a good year for you and yours, and we'll be able to make it to December without anything too ridiculous occupying our attention this year.
MONTROSE, CO
KREX

Fruita sweeps doubleheader

Both Fruita's boys and girls got victories against Glenwood Springs. The girls won 45-31 behind 17 points from Addison Eyre. Trinity Hafey chipped in 7 points and Liv Campbell had 8. The girls improve to 9-2. The boys had no problem with Glenwood Springs. They jumped out to a 10-point lead and did not look back. They win 67-46 and improve to 10-1.
FRUITA, CO
KREX

The Jackpot Wrestling Duals

The Jackpot Wrestling Dual saw Central walk away from the crown. Central finished with 151. Fruita finished in 2nd with 135.5. Grand Junction finished in 3rd with 95 and Palisade came in 4th with 53.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

local non-profit receives donation to help youth

the "red rock auto group" is giving back in a big way - matching the donations of employees to benefit local non-profits. one of the beneficiaries of was "casa of mesa county" -- which helps children who have been victimized by abuse and neglect.
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

Grand Junction stays winless

Grand Junction's girl basketball team was looking for their first win of the season but came up short. They had an early lead in the first quarter but their shooting went cold. They would wind up playing catchup all game long. In the end, they would come up short, 41-35 to Rifle.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Palisade REC Tutoring

Palisade high school just joined the ranks of d-51 schools partnered with REC to give students a tutoring experience that offers more than just assistance with curriculum.  “We do enrichment activities, we help with homework, we feed them, it’s just a good place to be it’s a good environment.”  Mikaela Crites is a CMU student […]
PALISADE, CO
KREX

City of Grand Junction selects new Chief of Police

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Today City Manager Greg Caton announced the selection of Matt Smith as the new Chief of the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD). The national search for a new Chief of Police was a comprehensive one. In addition to the standard application review and background check, the process included opportunities for […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

Clifton main line water leak

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Western Slope Now has just received a report of a water main line leak in Clifton. Officials with the Clifton Water District report repair crews responded to a water main line leak at approximately 4:30 p.m. on 31 Road between F and F 1/2 Rd. The water leak has been […]
CLIFTON, CO
The Denver Gazette

They were told their mother's death was peaceful. It was all a lie. Questions persist about Colorado's oversight of assisted living industry

Donna Golden had slipped into pajamas and was watching the news the night it all began. She was exhausted. The heat had been excruciating that day, topping 100 degrees in Grand Junction and prompting the National Weather Service to issue its first-ever excessive heat warning for the region. A little past 10 p.m. on June 14, 2021, her cellphone chimed. “Donna, I’m just so sorry to tell you your mother...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Patterson Road shooter in custody

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Junction Police have confirmed a suspect is now in custody following reports of an active shooter near Patterson and 12th. Officials with the Grand Junction Police Department (GJPD) inform Western Slope Now the situation happened near Patterson Road and Northern Way. Apartments and some businesses nearby were ordered to […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy