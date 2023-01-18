Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
HipHopDX.com
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police
Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
Remembering KARK reporter Haven Hughes
Tragedy hit home for KARK 4 News as reporter Haven Hughes lost her life in a terrible traffic accident Monday night.
Popculture
TV Reporter Haven Hughes Dies in Car Crash
The Little Rock, Arkansas community is mourning the loss of KARK News reporter Haven Hughes. Hughes, started at KARK and Fox 16 News in August 2022, was killed Monday, Jan. 16 in a crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle. She was 22. According to a media release from Little...
Little Rock city employee retires after 44 years
A long-time city employee was sent off in grand fashion at the Little Rock city courthouse Friday morning.
Was The Old Mill really used as a movie set in this classic film?
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of, if not the most recognizable landmarks in Arkansas, is the Old Mill in North Little Rock. Sandra Taylor Smith is the director of the North Little Rock History Commission and said that the landmark is one of the most memorable places in the entire state.
41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off this weekend
The 41st Annual Arkansas Marine Expo kicks off Friday in downtown Little Rock’s Statehouse Convention Center.
Little Rock police investigating Saturday evening SWAT call-out
Agents with the Little Rock police’s SWAT team has been called out to a home on the 100 block of Terrace Place.
Kait 8
A granddaughter’s reaction to a Searcy nursing home
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A granddaughter usually visits her grandmother every week but her last visit was unlike any other. “This is her last stop, this is what she gets left,” said Katie Smith. According to our content-sharing partner, Smith’s grandmother has dementia and has been living in the...
Family and friends remember the life of Little Rock woman killed Monday
The family and friends of Stacy Petty shed light on her legacy and life following her death on Monday night.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
KATV
'Grit and Grace' non-profit seeking Arkansas girls for scholarship award
Little Rock (KATV) — The non-profit Grit & Grace Nation is looking to shine a national spotlight on Arkansas young ladies, showcasing the next generation of leaders who exhibit courage, grit, and grace. Fanchon Stinger, the co-founder of Grit and Grace says the non-profit not only highlights young women...
Conway police investigating Saturday afternoon homicide
Police in Conway have launched an investigation into a homicide that happened in the city on Saturday.
KATV
'This is not fair:' Big Country Chateau residents water expected to be shut off for good
Little Rock (KATV) — A Little Rock apartment complex could be on the verge of having its water completely shut off for good by March 1. More than a week ago people who live at Big Country Chateau found a notice from Central Arkansas Water about services being cut off.
mysaline.com
Father of 11 on “X” flees across two counties; Gets 6 years, may be out in 1
On Wednesday, the Saline County Courthouse held its first jury trial of the year. The jury convicted Marcus Proctor, age 34, of fleeing and possession of controlled substance. Judge Ken Casady followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Proctor to six years in the Arkansas Division of Correction. According to...
Arkansas inmate dead after prison altercation
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — An Arkansas inmate is dead after being involved in an altercation at the Randall L. Williams Correctional Facility. According to reports, 29-year-old inmate Timothy Hedrick died at UAMS in Little Rock on January 14 due to his injuries after being involved in an altercation with other inmates about three weeks prior.
nwahomepage.com
Some new offers go out at Arkansas’ Prospect Day
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended at least three new offers today during its Prospect Day. Pine Bluff Class of 2024 wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, and Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic Class of 2026 safety Blaine Bradford, 6-3, 183, added the Razorbacks to their list of offers. In addition, Bentonville Class of 2024 wide receiver CJ Brown, 6-1, 180, also picked up an offer from the Hogs.
KATV
KARK reporter dead after motorcycle collision in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A 22-year-old reporter at the start of her career died Monday after getting into a motorcycle collision in Little Rock. Haven Hughes, a recent graduate of Henderson State University, had just started at KARK News in August 2022 and loved sharing Arkansas news. On Monday...
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
aymag.com
David’s Burgers in West Little Rock is Relocating
David’s Burgers located at 101 S. Bowman Road in Little Rock is moving to a new location across the street, in front of JJ’s. According to David’s Burgers Creative Director Ryan Rooney, the new locations will provide a better parking and drive-thru experience for customers. An opening...
Granddaughter says she’s upset with grandma’s living conditions at Searcy nursing home
A granddaughter is begging for change after she says her grandma is being treated unfairly at a Searcy nursing home.
Comments / 0