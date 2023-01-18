Read full article on original website
news8000.com
Jackson Flottmeyer announces commitment to Winona State
2-time Wisconsin state champion and QB for the Aquinas Blugolds, Jackson Flottmeyer is officially committed to Winona State. Flottmeyer announced his commitment on his Twitter on the morning of January 21st. He finished with just under 7,000 total yards and 88 total touchdowns in his career with Aquinas.
news8000.com
G-E-T boys pick up conference win over Viroqua
The G-E-T boys basketball team picked up a conference win over Viroqua on Friday night, 70-44.
news8000.com
Blair-Taylor boys pick up Dairyland Conference win over Gilmanton 88-54
Blair-Taylor boys basketball took on Gilmanton in a Dairyland Conference matchup. Blair-Taylor got the win 88-54.
news8000.com
Royall girls rally late for nail-biting win over rival Cashton
The Royall girls basketball team separated itself from the rest of the pack in the Scenic Bluffs Conference on Friday night as the Panthers rallied late and hung on for the 47-46 win over rival Cashton.
news8000.com
Onalaska girls rally for win over rival Riverhawks, 45-40
The Onalaska girls basketball team picked up a big conference win over the rival Riverhawks on Thursday night, 45-40. Trailing by two late in the second half, Onalaska's Ava Breidenbach's corner three put the Hilltoppers on top for good.
news8000.com
Plenty of Clouds Tonight & This Weekend -Bill Graul
WHAT I’M TRACKING: Actually… not much, except lots of clouds for tonight and right through the weekend. With some luck, there may be some breaks in the clouds for some later Sunday. A storm system will track by well to our south over the weekend, perhaps clipping southern parts of the viewing area with a slight chance of light snow showers or flurries.
news8000.com
Bette Jean Hastings
Bette Jean Hastings, 76 of Stoddard, passed away of dementia at the home of her daughter in West Salem with her family by her side. She was born June 22, 1946, in Red Wing, Minnesota to Gordon and Elaine (Helgeson) Hayden and graduated from De Soto High School. In 1965...
news8000.com
Steven Lee Schliesmann
Steven L. Schliesmann, 21 of Holmen passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 515 McHugh Road, Holmen. A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until time of service.
news8000.com
Marie G. Brandau
Marie G Brandau (Spohn) age 88 from Lacrosse Wisconsin, passed away on January 18th 2023. Marie was born February 2 1934 Kendall WI to Emily and Fernie Spohn. She graduated from high school and married James Brandau and settled in Lacrosse. Marie was a devoted wife and mother who took...
