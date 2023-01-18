Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” at a very important time in her life. She was itching to part ways with Porter Wagoner and strike out on her own. This song was a heartfelt goodbye to her longtime business partner, collaborator, and mentor. She released the song as a single in 1974 and it went to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Then, it topped the charts a second time when Dolly re-recorded it for her 1982 film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Today, it’s one of Parton’s signature songs. However, that was just the beginning for this now-iconic song.

