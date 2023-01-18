Read full article on original website
Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and Kris Kristofferson Share Their Favorite Country Music Songs Of All-Time
Oh, what country music fans would give for the opportunity to have The Highwaymen back in one room together. But thank heavens for archives that give us some small glimpses, including a 1991 interview with New Zealand broadcaster, Paul Holmes. Holmes sat down with Willie, Waylon, Johnny and Kris for...
Eric Church Shares The Incredible, True Story Of How Merle Haggard Barely Remembered Recording “Pancho And Lefty” With Willie Nelson
Merle and Willie… what a pair. The duo released their iconic song, “Pancho and Lefty,” as the title track to their collaborative album Pancho & Lefty in 1983. It became a classic country hit and reached #1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Singles chart that year.
A Best Friend in Music: “Thank God for the Radio” by The Kendalls
Most of us turn on the music at full volume, letting it drown our thoughts and give us a headstart on our day. To appreciate the radio that provides us with music, The Kendalls released “Thank God for the Radio.”. “Thank God for the Radio” is a country song...
Dolly Parton Remembers Almost Wrecking Her Car First Time She Heard Whitney Houston Sing ‘I Will Always Love You’
Dolly Parton wrote “I Will Always Love You” at a very important time in her life. She was itching to part ways with Porter Wagoner and strike out on her own. This song was a heartfelt goodbye to her longtime business partner, collaborator, and mentor. She released the song as a single in 1974 and it went to the top of the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Then, it topped the charts a second time when Dolly re-recorded it for her 1982 film The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas. Today, it’s one of Parton’s signature songs. However, that was just the beginning for this now-iconic song.
Why George Jones ‘Still Doin’ Time’ is an Iconic Hit to Many
Songs by brilliant musicians like George Jones will definitely go down in history as gems. One of the illustrious George Jones’ biggest songs, “Still Doin’ Time,” peaked at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs (Billboard) and No. 2 on the Canadian RPM Country Tracks. The track was initially made available in 1981 as part of his album Still the Same Ole Me.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Legendary Musician Dies
There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
11 Country Music Artists Who Have Come Out As Gay
Here are some names the country community has rallied behind in recent years, as well as some good ol’ country music. Sam Williams, Son of Hank Williams Jr. Sam Williams, the son of Hank Williams Jr., sat down for Apple Music’s Proud Radio with Hunter Kelly, where he discussed the inspiration behind his “Titled Crown” music video, which details his upbringing, his relationship with his family, and ultimately serves as his public coming out.
John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville
Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.
Gina Lollobrigida obituary
The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Wynonna Judd: I knew ‘something wasn’t right’ before mom Naomi’s suicide
Wynonna Judd revealed she knew “something wasn’t right” with her mother, Naomi, just weeks before her tragic 2022 suicide. “She was very fragile,” Wynonna, 58, told Hoda Kotb on her “Making Space” podcast Monday of their final performance together at the CMT Awards on April 2, 2022. “I knew something wasn’t right in terms of her being off a little bit, a bit nervous,” the Judds performer explained. Wynonna also noted that as they harmonized on their hit song “Love Can Build a Bridge” she sensed worry in her mother’s demeanor. “I think it’s because she hadn’t sung in a long time,” she...
"Beatles Rival" Dies
British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
TMZ.com
Lisa Marie Presley's Grave Being Prepared at Graceland, Near Elvis' Plot
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest this weekend -- her exact burial spot is being excavated right now, and as expected ... it's in close proximity to her father, Elvis Presley. Sources at Graceland tell TMZ ... preparations are currently underway at the Presley family compound in Memphis...
Toby Keith Says Willie Nelson Smokes The Most Hardcore Weed He’s Ever Had: “I Couldn’t Even Function”
It’s no secret that Willie Nelson is the definition of a weed connoisseur. Hell, I’m not even sure if Ol’ Shotgun Willie can even remember the last time he wasn’t stoned off his arse. We’re talking about a guy who can smoke Snoop Dogg under the table, and the rapper even has a guy he pays more than $50,000 a year to follow him around and roll blunts for him.
'Days of Our Lives' Actor Quinn Redeker Dead at 86
His family announced the heartbreaking news earlier today.
John Lennon Tried to Physically Prevent a ‘Pissed Off’ Paul Simon From Playing Guitar
John Lennon was frustrated with the way Paul Simon was playing guitar. Eventually, he tried to physically stop him from doing it.
John Bonham Waited Until the Last Minute to Tell His Friends His Life-Changing News
Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham waited until the last minute to tell his friends about one piece of life-changing news.
How Frank Sinatra Once Saved Johnny Carson from a Mob Hit: ‘Johnny Carson Breathes ‘Cause He Knows Frank Sinatra’
According to comedian Tom Dreesen, he heard from Frank Sinatra that Johnny Carson was once targeted for a mob hit, and Sinatra called in a favor to see it go away.
Freddie Mercury Once Said John Lennon Is the One Person, Living or Dead, He Wishes He Could Have Met
Freddie Mercury was a fan of John Lennon, but unfortunately never got the chance to meet the former Beatle before his death in 1980
The Beatles Made Ringo Starr So Rich He Could Afford to Have a Wild Theory About His Money
The side bonus of the Fab Four’s fame is that it made Ringo Starr so rich that could afford to have a wild theory about his money.
