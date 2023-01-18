SMITHFIELD — One second can make a world of difference in the sport of wrestling. It certainly did in a pivotal heavyweight match when the Sky View boys hosted Logan in a Region 11 dual on Thursday evening. An escape point by sophomore Preston Smith in the final second of the third round extended that duel, and the Bobcat was able to take down his opponent straight to his back for a pin midway through the one-minute overtime period.

