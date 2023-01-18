Read full article on original website
Related
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies rally to edge Spartans in final seconds
Utah State led for just 4 minutes and 16 seconds Saturday afternoon at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. That included the final 5.8 seconds after Max Shulga hit what would be the game-winning free throw.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Aggies hoping to take advantage of home games
Only twice during the Mountain West Conference portion of the schedule the Aggies play two games at home. Utah State men’s head basketball coach Ryan Odom is aware of how important these homestands are. The Aggies wrap up the first two-game homestand Saturday afternoon when San Jose State visits the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Tipoff is set for 4 o’clock.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls basketball: Riverhawks surge in second, on top region
SMITHFIELD — Basketball is a game of runs, and Ridgeline used a surge in the second quarter to get in front for good Friday night against Sky View. In a battle of the two undefeated teams in Region 11 girls basketball, the Riverhawks scored the final 11 points of the first half. That was enough for the visitors to keep the lead the rest of the game. Ridgeline remains perfect on the season after a 46-32 win.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Bobcats beat Grizz in competitive Region 11 dual
SMITHFIELD — One second can make a world of difference in the sport of wrestling. It certainly did in a pivotal heavyweight match when the Sky View boys hosted Logan in a Region 11 dual on Thursday evening. An escape point by sophomore Preston Smith in the final second of the third round extended that duel, and the Bobcat was able to take down his opponent straight to his back for a pin midway through the one-minute overtime period.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Bobcats earn big road win over Riverhawks
MILLVILLE — In a matchup of the two top squads in Region 11 on Thursday night, Sky View strongly suggested it is still the team to beat in the valley. The visiting Bobcats perplexed, prodded and dismantled the Ridgeline front court with their 2-3 zone defense, attacked the basket in transition, and hooped and hollered their way into the locker room with a 56-41 win and sole possession of first place of the region.
Herald-Journal
VanEaton, Linda Robertson
Van Eaton Linda Robertson Van Eaton 75 Logan, Utah passed away January 19, 2023. Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
Herald-Journal
Egbert, Marva Lucinda Hillyard
Marva Lucinda Hillyard Egbert passed away peacefully on January 14, the day after her 97th birthday. She was born on January 13, 1926, in Cornish, Utah to W. Hazen and Ruby Nilson Hillyard, who were loving and devoted parents. She married her eternal companion, David Wesley Egbert, on July 19, 1950, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were happily married for 53 years before David passed away in 2003.
Herald-Journal
Rindlisbacher, Brent Dean
Rindlisbacher Brent Dean Rindlisbacher 64 Logan passed away January 19, 2023. www.nelsonfuneralhome.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
Miller, Gordon Vernon
Gordon Vernon Miller, 79, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his home in Richmond. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the Richmond 2nd Ward Chapel, 150 South 100 East in Richmond. A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening from 5:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Wednesday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. A complete obituary may be viewed, and memories shared with the family, at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Herald-Journal
Letter: Cache Valley should not become an extension of the Wasatch Front
Last Thursday, Jan. 12, the city of Logan’s Planning Commission approved the development of 751 units to be located at 2200 S. 800 West. The developer, Altitude Property LLC, will build 80 townhomes and 671 apartments contained in 24 three-story buildings. There will be parking for 1,763 cars on this 37 acres of former county ag land when the project is completed. This development is less than a mile from Thomas Edison South and Nibley Elementary School and borders Clear Creek Park.
Herald-Journal
Raymond, Evelyn Drury (Jenkins)
Drury Raymond Evelyn Jenkins Drury Raymond 98 Preston Idaho passed away January 17, 2023. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Preston Idaho North Stake, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Monday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston and again prior to the funeral from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm at the church. Interment will be in the Fairview Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Letter: A bus connection to UTA would benefit everyone
Leaving the Cache Valley without a car is surprisingly complicated and expensive. Presently the only viable way out without a car is on a private bus. At the time of writing, a one-way ticket to Brigham City on the most popular private bus service costs around $25, a ticket to the airport costs around $50.
Herald-Journal
Sjostrom, Lyle Craig
Sjostrom Lyle Craig Sjostrom 67 North Logan passed away January 17, 2023. A complete obituary will appear in a future edition. Arrangements are under the direction of White Pine Funeral Services.
Herald-Journal
Letter: Not in agreement with Anderson’s column about flooding in Smithfield
I’m responding to Kate Anderson’s recent column defending Smithfield’s failure to address its sewage flooding homes on Oak Street. Of the incident, Anderson writes: “It would be easy to cast the city as the bad guy.”. I agree, because it’s also easy to grasp the situation:...
Comments / 0