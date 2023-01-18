Read full article on original website
Cypress, Crean Lutheran, Tustin, Pacifica Christian and TVT notch Thursday victories
Cypress 60, Pacifica 47: The Centurions had a balanced attack with great ball movement in the Empire League game, according to Coach Derek Mitchell. Michael Wright had 12 points and Kason White and Ryan Gov each had 10 points for Cypress (11-11, 3-1). “I’m proud of our effort tonight,” Mitchell...
Two OC girls basketball teams earn CIF No. 1 rankings and others in top 10
Buena Park (4AA) and St. Margaret’s (5AA) girls basketball teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in the CIF polls released on Tuesday. In addition, Mater Dei is third, Sage Hill is tied for fourth and Rosary is ninth in Division 1; San Juan Hills is second and San Clemente fourth in 2AA; Portola is seventh and Cypress 10th in 2A; El Dorado third, Sunny Hills is fourth and Northwood seventh in 3AA; Calvary Chapel is fifth in 3A; La Habra is sixth, Irvine seventh and El Toro eighth in 4AA; Laguna Beach is second and Dana Hills 10th in 4A; Orange is seventh in 5A and Pacifica is seventh and Ocean View eighth in 5AA.
Pacifica Christian stays in playoff chase with victory over Capo Valley Christian
Junior midfielder Maggie Contreras helped Pacifica Christian to a victory Wednesday. (Photo courtesy Pacifica Christian Athletics). The Pacifica Christian High School’s girls soccer team scored four second-half goals to come from behind and defeat Capistrano Valley Christian 4-1 to secure its first league win of the season Wednesday. The...
Charlie TeGantvoort leaves Santa Ana to become Marina’s new varsity football coach
Santa Ana Coach Charlie TeGantvoort is headed to Marina as the new football coach. (Photos: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Marina High School officials on Thursday night named highly-successful Santa Ana High School head football Coach Charlie TeGantvoort as its new varsity football coach. TeGantvoort, who resigned from...
OC high school boys basketball teams earn top 10 rankings in CIF polls
A number of Orange County high school boys basketball teams earned high rankings in this week’s CIF polls released on Tuesday. In Division 1, Santa Margarita is eighth and Mater Dei 10th. Tesoro is third, Orange Lutheran fifth and Capistrano Valley 10th in 2AA. Pacifica Christian is fourth and...
San Juan Hills Girls Soccer Takes First Loss in Tight Match Against San Clemente
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Juan Capistrano high school sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Goals are precious in matches between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls soccer teams. Both teams are so strong along their defensive back lines that any opportunity at the sliver of an open net is tantalizing and game-shifting.
San Clemente Girls Soccer Turns Away San Juan Hills in Crucial Early League Clash
For in-game updates, news and more for all the San Clemente High School sports programs, follow us on Twitter @SouthOCSports and on Instagram @South_OC_Sports. Goals are precious in matches between the San Clemente and San Juan Hills girls soccer teams. Both teams are so strong along their defensive back lines that any opportunity at the sliver of an open net is tantalizing and game-shifting.
PHOTOS: Calvary Chapel captures decisive home league victory against Orange
Calvary Chapel’s Gavin Russell hits a three-pointer early in the first quarter Wednesday night. (Photos courtesy Bill Russell). Calvary Chapel’s boys basketball team led from the start and captured a 74-24 Orange Coast League victory over Orange Wednesday night at Calvary Chapel. The Eagles remained tied for first...
PHOTOS: Four baseball coaches from OC receive most prestigious national honors
Among those inducted were top row George Horton (second from left) and John Altobelli, represented by his daughter Alexis; and bottom row, Dave Demarest, second from left and Don Sneddon, third from left. (Photos courtesy American Baseball Coaches Association). Dave Demarest, George Horton, John Altobelli and Don Sneddon honored. The...
SC Sports Wall of Fame Accepting Considerations for 2023 Class
The San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame Committee is currently taking requests for consideration to be nominated as part of the Wall of Fame’s Class of 2023. “The Friends of San Clemente Foundation will soon be reviewing a growing list of local past and present residents for the esteem honor of being placed on the San Clemente Sports Wall of Fame,” a release from the foundation read. “Placement on the Wall is reserved specifically for those who have personally achieved athletic excellence at a national or international level or mentored, coached or supported sports at any level. The Friends Foundation is reaching out to the public to expand its list of potential local nominees.“
Gray Academy Holds Fundraiser Event December 11 at Hyatt Regency Newport Beach
On Sunday, Dec. 11, The Gray Academy welcomed several hundred guests to the Hyatt Regency Newport Beach for a festive evening of giving in support of raising funds to bring the nonprofit, non-public K-5 Elementary School for children with special needs to Orange County. Guests mixed and mingled over cocktails...
Four Decades of Painting by Linda White at The Doyle starting Jan. 30
Painter Linda White presents work in a solo exhibition on display at Orange Coast College’s Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion from Jan. 30 until Mar. 23, 2023. The exhibition, titled “Linda White: Four Decades of Painting from Geometry to Gesture,” is a survey exhibition of paintings, drawings, and prints from 1972 to 2020 by Linda White, who lives and works in Newport Beach, California. The exhibition demonstrates White’s artistic engagement with abstraction and representation, showing her inspiration from East Coast landscapes to Pacific Coast seascapes, all the while maintaining her abiding interest in bold colors.
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, January 19, 2023:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Sunny skies with highs in the low 60s are expected...
Smoke briefly interrupted tonight’s OUSD School Board meeting
Earlier this month the new conservative majority on the Orange Unified School District’s Board of Trustees shocked parents and other stakeholders when they placed their Superintendent, Gunn Marie Hansen, and Cathleen Corella, the district’s assistant superintendent of education, on leave. This was done with one day’s notice during winter recess.
Another pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at 2800 W. 1st St. in Santa Ana
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 8:06 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes at 2800 West 1st Street. Officers responded to the scene and located the pedestrian in the roadway. Orange County Fire Authority also responded to the scene...
Bush St. will be closed between 5th and Santa Ana Bl. until Friday night
There is a full closure on Bush Street between 5th Street and Santa Ana Boulevard in order to accommodate construction work in the area through Friday evening, Jan. 20. In addition, the southbound lanes will be closed on Bush Street between 4th and 5th streets. The closures will be in place 24 hours a day until 11:59 p.m. on Friday.
Register now for the Lakewood Run coming March 4, 2023
The 32nd annual Lakewood Run, “Warriors Building a Healthier Community,” returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023. Deputy Sheriffs, recreational runners, families and kids will gather at the starting line in front of the Lakewood Sheriff’s Station to walk, roll, ruck or run the event’s 5K Run/Walk/Ruck or the 10K Run course for time.
2nd Annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week starts Sunday, January 22
Long Beach residents and visitors alike are in for a treat as over two dozen of Black-owned local restaurants and food businesses will offer special menu items and special pricing when the 2nd annual Long Beach Black Restaurant Week returns January 22-29, 2023. Organized by local non-profit Long Beach Food...
CHOC breaks ground on a new nine-story tower
Orange, Calif., January 17, 2023 – Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC) has broken ground on a nine-story tower at its main campus in Orange that will house a variety of pediatric outpatient services in a soothing and inviting patient- and family-centered environment. The 330,000-sq.-ft. Southwest Tower, on...
La Palma police blotter, January 6 to January 11, 2023
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. January 6, 2023. Counseling...
