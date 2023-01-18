ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries causing controversy

By Alex Angle
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXbvF_0kIMvwhg00

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — LGBTQ+ books in Crawford County libraries are causing controversy in the community.

In 2022, community members raised concerns about LGBTQ+ books being displayed in the children’s section at Crawford County libraries. After those concerns were brought up in December, the books were moved to a special section in the library where adult supervision is needed.

On Tuesday, Crawford County Library System Board held a special board meeting. The only item that was discussed during the meeting was financial questions about the 2022 budget. The board chair, Tammi Hamby, raised concerns about overspending last year. In response to the questions raised about the budget, the board voted 3-2 to only spend money on day-to-day items until there was more time to review the budget.

10 librarians nationwide receive I Love My Librarian awards

At Tuesday’s meeting, people packed into the room to share their opinions on LGBTQ+ books in the libraries. There was no public comment during the special board meeting. Nick Koontz is a local pastor who said Tuesday’s discussion only prolongs the discussion regarding the books.

“This whole meeting just read like it was circling around and around, looking for an attack,” Koontz said. “I think the broader context of the last month and a half or so on open statements about banning LGBTQ+ books is really the story and the intent of what was going on here.”

Sarah Ramirez also attended the meeting to share her support for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t think that a small group of people should get to govern unconstitutionally against other human beings simply for who they are,” Ramirez said.

Also on Tuesday’s agenda was an item to “address a possible violation of fiduciary duties.” However, that topic was not discussed and the board did not go into an executive session.

The Crawford County Library System Board’s next meeting is set for March 14. The LGBTQ+ books are expected to be discussed then.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

Related
5NEWS

Oldest elementary school in Arkansas to close

GARFIELD, Ark. — The Rogers School Board decided to close Garfield Elementary School on Tuesday. Open since 1888, the elementary school is the longest continually operating elementary school in the state of Arkansas, according to the city website. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Perry says, "We've conducted community forums, we've met...
ROGERS, AR
KHBS

Family glad to have closure after racial bullying incident on Lavaca school bus

LAVACA, Ark. — "This was never about trying to ruin 13 and 14-year-old boys' lives. I wanted them to be held accountable for what they had done, and I want them to be educated and learn that this isn't OK, it's not alright," said Becky Burris after the final court hearing for the boys accused of harassing her daughter due to her race.
LAVACA, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy