Traveller gets ‘private jet experience’ as only passenger on ghost flight

A solo traveller has reflected on getting the “private jet experience” a year ago, after arriving to find he was the only passenger on a commercial flight.Robbie Allen enjoyed over four hours of space, a choice of seats and full cabin crew attention on the flight, which took place in January 2022.He was flying to Nadi, Fiji from his home in Sydney for a birthday holiday when he found himself at an eerily quiet airport gate.“Originally I was going with a few friends but they had to cancel for various reasons,” he told NZ Herald. However, he thought he’d at...
Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane

Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash

A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands

A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed

Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
Irate woman tells fellow passengers she hopes they ‘crash and die’ as she’s removed from Spirit flight

A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight, who was escorted out of the aircraft, faced backlash on social media after a viral TikTok video showed her wishing death on the passengers on the plane.A video of the incident was shared on the video-sharing platform by a user who goes by the handle @yutaka021, who was a passenger on the flight.The video has, so far, received over three million views.In the video, the woman can be seen being escorted out of the plane by the airline crew.As she walks out, a fellow passenger can be heard saying, “Booo!”The woman being...
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica

"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
Fly to Antigua in the Caribbean for as Little as $305 Roundtrip

There have been some alluring prices on flights to the Caribbean lately if you’re willing to dig and have flexibility with your travel plans. Of course, we’ve noted that this is the best time of year to buy plane tickets and even highlighted how affordable it was to get flights to Puerto Rico.
Delta Is Adding New Long-Haul Flights to the French Riviera

In late December, Delta Air Lines added two new nonstop routes to Puerto Rico, and now, the carrier is tacking on an additional destination that you'll surely want to visit. The airline is connecting its hub in Atlanta with Nice, France, just in time for a summer vacay to the French Riviera.
One Dead in Bizarre Accident Aboard Yacht Off Gran Canaria

Last weekend, Spain's search and rescue agency attempted to save the crew of a French sailing yacht that had suffered a bizarre and shocking casualty off Gran Canaria. One survivor was rescued, and one deceased crewmember was recovered along with the vessel after a 19-hour marathon response. At about 2000...

