United Airlines Flight to Sydney Forced to Divert to Island in the Middle of the South Pacific After Engine is Shut Down
A United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Sydney was forced to divert to Pago Pago in the middle of the South Pacific after the pilots shut down one of the engines of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, fearing an oil leak. United Airlines flight UA839 departed Los Angeles late on...
Traveller gets ‘private jet experience’ as only passenger on ghost flight
A solo traveller has reflected on getting the “private jet experience” a year ago, after arriving to find he was the only passenger on a commercial flight.Robbie Allen enjoyed over four hours of space, a choice of seats and full cabin crew attention on the flight, which took place in January 2022.He was flying to Nadi, Fiji from his home in Sydney for a birthday holiday when he found himself at an eerily quiet airport gate.“Originally I was going with a few friends but they had to cancel for various reasons,” he told NZ Herald. However, he thought he’d at...
Watch Airport Workers Pull a Large SNAKE From An Airplane
Watch this video of airport workers removing a large snake from an airplane! Fortunately, you will most likely never experience this yourself! 🙂. Snakes on a plane – for most people, that is not just a movie title (I had never seen it) but 4 words which bring terror to the mind! Well, check out this video of airport workers pulling a snake from an airplane and see if it makes you feel ok about getting on your next flight. 😉
Passengers Hit by Freak Waterfall as Cruise Ship Steers to Avoid Raft—Video
Cruise liner Harmony of the Seas experienced a surprise waterfall on Tuesday after dodging a suspected refugee raft.
Extreme 'Rogue Wave' in The North Pacific Confirmed as Most Extreme on Record
In November of 2020, a freak wave came out of the blue, lifting a lonesome buoy off the coast of British Columbia 17.6 meters high (58 feet). The four-story wall of water was finally confirmed in February 2022 as the most extreme rogue wave ever recorded. Such an exceptional event...
A doctor battled for 5 hours to save the life of a passenger whose heart stopped twice on a flight from London to India
Vishwaraj Vemala was flying with his mother on Air India when a 43-year-old man had a heart attack. He told the medic: 'I am forever indebted to you.'
Nepal plane crash: Yeti Airlines passenger films final moments before crash
A passenger on board the Yeti Airlines plane that crashed in Nepal, killing at least 68 people, live-streamed his final moments on Facebook. Sonu Jaiswal shared this footage showing himself and his group appearing to be in a happy mood as they anticipated landing in Pokhara.According to the Times of India, Mr Jaiswal, 29, and his friends were travelling for a paragliding trip. Other videos circulating social media purport to show the moments the aircraft got into trouble and plummeted toward the ground. Officials have recovered both of the aircraft’s black boxes. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Nepal: Smoke billows after aircraft crashes near Pokhara airportTwo planes almost crashing at JFK airport sparks FAA investigationEuston funeral shooting: Video captures panic inside church after gunshots
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands
A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands on Wednesday, with wave heights up to 50 feet at some beaches. Slide 1 of 2: Waves at Waimea Bay clocking in around 20 to 25 feet at 6:45 a.m. on Oahu, Hawaii, on Jan. 11, 2023. 1/2...
Final photo of Gold Coast Sea World helicopter crash victims before they boarded the flight
The last photo of a mother and son before a horror helicopter crash changed their family's lives forever shows them holding tickets for the fatal trip.
Hundreds of sharks caught up in feeding frenzy seen from plane off southern Australia
A mysterious area of churning ocean seen off South Australia proved to be a shark feeding frenzy on closer inspection. Multiple photos of the vortex were posted on Instagram by Australian photographer and blogger Luke Stevens, who reports it happened 9 miles off the nation’s southern coast. “Seen an...
A man who told his friend he hooked a 'huge' fish moments before being dragged underwater is still missing 4 days later
"These fish are fighting for their lives, their adrenaline is pumping," the owner of a deep sea fishing company told Insider. "Anything can happen."
Narooma's Montague Island Adventures loses a passenger overboard in heavy surf after rogue wave hits
Terrifying footage shows a passenger being swept overboard from a small tourist boat off the NSW south coast with the man fortunately drifting near enough to a bodyboarder to be rescued.
Massive waves bombard Drake Passage cruise ships in viral videos. What to know about Antarctica cruises
Several harrowing videos of heavy waves battering cruise ships in the Drake Passage as passengers look on have gone viral in recent months, serving as a reminder that the high-priced cruises to Antarctica, while breathtaking, take passengers through arguably the most treacherous waters in the world. In early December, a...
Police raided a gym after Siri called emergency services because it misheard a boxing instructor's words, owner says
A trainer triggered the Siri feature on his Apple Watch after he shouted: "1, 1-2" and "nice" or "good shot," per the gym owner.
New Record-Breaking Gigantic Rogue Wave Was Just Confirmed
Canada is known for a lot of things. Hockey, fishing, Shania Twain, Drake, politeness, tons of snow, cold weather, Wayne Gretsky, Tim Horton’s donuts, terrible gun laws, incredible National Parks, wild scenery, and big game hunting adventures. Canada is not typically known for its big waves though. That’s a credential usually reserved for places like California, Hawaii, and Australia. Canada can now claim the largest rogue wave in recorded history though.
Irate woman tells fellow passengers she hopes they ‘crash and die’ as she’s removed from Spirit flight
A passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight, who was escorted out of the aircraft, faced backlash on social media after a viral TikTok video showed her wishing death on the passengers on the plane.A video of the incident was shared on the video-sharing platform by a user who goes by the handle @yutaka021, who was a passenger on the flight.The video has, so far, received over three million views.In the video, the woman can be seen being escorted out of the plane by the airline crew.As she walks out, a fellow passenger can be heard saying, “Booo!”The woman being...
Viral TikTok Shows Waves Crashing Against Ship Windows in 'Treacherous' Voyage through Drake Passage to Antarctica
"You can either get the Drake Lake or the Drake Shake," world traveler Natasha Alden said about her journey to the icy continent Traveling through the unpredictable waters of Drake Passage is not smooth sailing! The 620-mile waterway between South America and Antarctica is known for its rough seas, and that's exactly what Natasha Alden, the travel writer behind The World Pursuit, encountered on a recent trip. In a TikTok video that has since gone viral, Alden chronicled her voyage to the icy continent through what she called "the most treacherous body of...
Fly to Antigua in the Caribbean for as Little as $305 Roundtrip
There have been some alluring prices on flights to the Caribbean lately if you’re willing to dig and have flexibility with your travel plans. Of course, we’ve noted that this is the best time of year to buy plane tickets and even highlighted how affordable it was to get flights to Puerto Rico.
Delta Is Adding New Long-Haul Flights to the French Riviera
In late December, Delta Air Lines added two new nonstop routes to Puerto Rico, and now, the carrier is tacking on an additional destination that you'll surely want to visit. The airline is connecting its hub in Atlanta with Nice, France, just in time for a summer vacay to the French Riviera.
One Dead in Bizarre Accident Aboard Yacht Off Gran Canaria
Last weekend, Spain's search and rescue agency attempted to save the crew of a French sailing yacht that had suffered a bizarre and shocking casualty off Gran Canaria. One survivor was rescued, and one deceased crewmember was recovered along with the vessel after a 19-hour marathon response. At about 2000...
