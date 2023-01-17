Read full article on original website
Marketmind: Euro rising
SYDNEY (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. It's been a quiet start to the week in Asia with much of the region on holiday. U.S. stocks futures are near flat, but EUROSTOXX futures added 0.5% to extend their recent bullish run.
Gold Stocks Are Not Yet Unique, but That’s Coming
It seems that all too often lately the gold mining sector is in tow with commodities in general and broad global stocks in its ups and downs. As a leader, but not THE leader of the rally that is fine for now as long as we’re still on the back end of the originally projected Q4-Q1 rally in broad asset markets.
1 Stock to Buy, 1 Stock to Dump This Week: Visa, Intel
Microsoft + Tesla earnings, Q4 GDP data, PCE inflation in focus. Visa stock is a buy amid strong profit, sales growth. Intel shares set to underperform amid weak results, sluggish outlook. Stocks on Wall Street rose on Friday, but the major averages ended the week mostly lower after the latest...
AMD and three other semiconductor stocks upgraded at Barclays, three more downgraded
© Reuters. AMD (AMD) and Three Other Semiconductor Stocks Upgraded at Barclays, Three More Downgraded. Advanced (NASDAQ:AMD) shares climbed pre-open after it was upgraded from Equalweight to Overweight at Barclays with a price target of $85. Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) were also upgraded from...
Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
Virgin Galactic will resume commercial space flights in the second quarter of 2023. The company has also undergone management reorganization. Ground tests are scheduled to start soon. Meanwhile, Shares have a 23.37% short interest. Commercial space flight company Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) stock has rallied over 30% in the new...
Why 2023 Will Be Better Than 2022 for CEF Investors
As I write this, stocks are in the process of giving back some of their “New Year’s bounce,”—and I’m hearing from folks who are worried that 2023 will be another 2022. I get it—it’s only natural to feel that way after the S&P 500 fell...
BTC metrics exit capitulation — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts the last week of January in fine form after sealing its highest weekly close in five months. Despite opposition, the largest cryptocurrency is holding on to its newfound strength and continues to surprise market participants.
Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run
© Reuters Ethereum’s Price May Post 10X Gains in the Next Bull Run. Altcoin Daily tweeted a video that highlights ETH as a crypto to watch. The number of smart contracts on the ETH blockchain jumped 293% in 2022. Altcoin Daily believes that sign-in with Ethereum will be...
Stock market today: Dow racks up gains on Netflix surge, but ends week in red
Investing.com -- The Dow ended lower for the week Friday, despite a Netflix-fueled rally after the streaming giant's quarterly results showed a rebound in subscriber growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%, or 330 points, but ended the week lower. The S&P 500 rose 1.89%, and the Nasdaq Composite was up 2.7%.
NVIDIA Outlook Improves: Watchlist Candidate for 2023
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was one of the many chipmaker stocks that struggled through 2022. Not only did this stock drop as much as 70%, but its revenue has also been contracting for the past two quarters. Considering the major headwinds it’s faced, such as US-China tensions and supply chain disruptions, it’s somewhat understandable.
Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days
Crypto Community Prepares for Altcoin Pump in the Coming Days. Crypto enthusiasts expect altcoins to rally long after the market enters into consolidation. Altcoins surge after market rally exhaustion has become a historical pattern. Sustained altcoin rallies are a characteristic of lower market cap and high volatility of altcoins. There...
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k
Crypto Community Pokes Fund at Skeptic Jim Cramer as BTC Crosses $22k. Binance CEO mocks Jim Cramer as Bitcoin crosses the $20k price point. When BTC hit $17k, Cramer told investors it was an excellent exit opportunity. The global crypto market cap is on track to cross the $1 trillion...
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy
Winklevoss Twins Threaten to Sue DCG CEO After Genesis Bankruptcy. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are threatening to sue Digital Currency Group’s CEO. The Winklevoss twins claim that now-bankrupt Genesis owes $900 million to Gemini users. The SEC is suing both Genesis and Gemini for an unlicenced securities offering. The...
Wayfair double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argue analysts
© Reuters. Wayfair (W) double-upgraded, 'running a leaner meaner house' argues analyst. Wayfair (NYSE:W) shares have jumped over 11% premarket Monday after analysts at JPMorgan and BofA upgraded the stock following last week's announcement that it has updated its cost efficiency plan, which includes cutting a further 1,750 employees.
The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend
© Reuters The 5 Cryptocurrencies To Keep An Eye On Over The Weekend. The crypto market has been able to somewhat recover after this week’s market selloff. XRP is currently trading hands at $0.4092 after a 5.35% increase in price. Both AVAX and DOGE saw price increases of...
What is the Bank of England looking at before rate decision?
LONDON (Reuters) - The Bank of England must decide next week how much higher it will raise borrowing costs as it tries to bear down on Britain's double-digit inflation rate without adding too much stress to an economy already close to recession. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said last week that...
Who let the hawks out?
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The headquarters of European Central Bank (ECB) is photographed n Frankfurt, Germany, January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo/File Photo. A look at the day ahead in U.S. and global markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. The U.S. Federal Reserve has entered its black-out period before next week's...
Why No One Should Have Been Surprised by Friday’s S&P 500 Rebound
What a difference a day makes. After falling for three sessions in a row, the S&P 500 came roaring back Friday, adding an impressive 1.9%. As much as the financial press loves to attribute every zig and zag to some major fundamental catalyst, the truth is the market moved this week for no other reason than it can’t stand still.
Targeting $1950 for Gold and a Bit More Upside for Gold Miners
Targeting $1950 for Gold and a Bit More Upside for Gold Miners. Commodities Week Ahead: With China on Holiday, Oil Braces for Week of... By Barani Krishnan/Investing.com - Jan 23, 2023 7. China’s Lunar New Year holiday brings both trepidation and excitement to oil Chinese factories close a week at...
Spotify to cut staff as soon as this week - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Technology is planning layoffs as soon as this week to cut costs, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, joining the likes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Inc, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) who have cut thousands of jobs recently. The report, which cited sources, said that the number...
