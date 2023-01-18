Read full article on original website
Car crashes into paint store in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car struck the Benjamin Moore pain store at 631 Main Street (Route 28) shortly after 9:30 PM Thursday. Despite the damage, the driver of the Ford Mustang did not suffer any serious injuries. A fire hydrant was also sheared off in the crash. The structure suffered significant damage to a corner of it and a building inspector was called to the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating if speed and wet conditions may have been factors in the crash.
Large amount of fuel spilled on Route 6 ramp
YARMOUTH – A large quantity of fuel was reportedly spilled on the Exit 72 offramp from Route 6 westbound to Willow Street sometime after 4 PM Thursday. Fire officials called for a sander to cover the spill. Traffic was delayed in the area. It was not immediately clear where the fuel came from.
Updated: Car crashes into Wellfleet medical building
WELLFLEET – A car crashed into the Outer Cape Health Services building in Wellfleet sometime after 9:30 AM Wednesday morning. The vehicle reportedly ended up almost completely inside the structure at 3130 State Highway (Route 6). Two people were evaluated for injuries that were not life-threatening. A building inspector was called to check the extent of damage to the structure. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash.
Person rushed to hospital after reported finger amputation
YARMOUTH – A person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital after reportedly amputating a finger. The call came in shortly after 6:30 PM Wednesday on Saturn Lane. A MedFlight helicopter was not immediately available so the victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Further details were not immediately available.
Bourne Police seek public help in B&E at VFW hall
BOURNE – Bourne Police re looking for a bit of help for any information related to a B&E that occurred last Saturday at the VFW on Shore Rd. Several items were stolen. Please take a look at the attached photos. If you recognize the individual, vehicle or have any other information, please contact Det. Ryan Sweeney at 508-759-4420 ext 8141.
Hyannis school evacuated after small electrical fire
HYANNIS – Firefighters were called to the St. John Paul II School at 33 Cross Street in Hyannis shortly before 11:30 AM Tuesday. A small fire broke out in the school’s electrical panel. All students and staff safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Crash causes delays along Route 132 in Hyannis
HYANNIS– A traffic crash caused delays for the evening commute in Hyannis. The crash happened sometime aftet 4:30 PM Tuesday on Iyannough Road (Route 132) by the Toyota dealership. Two ambulances were called to the scene but the extent of injuries was not immediately clear. The crash is under investigation by Batnstable Police.
Barnstable Sewer Expansion To Cause Traffic Delays Monday
HYANNIS – Work for the Barnstable sewer expansion project will impact roadways starting Monday. A contractor will be collecting soil borings at various points along Craigville Beach Road to Shootflying Hill Road from 7 am to 4 pm each day. While work is ongoing, traffic will be limited to...
Barnstable County Weighs Subsidy for Struggling Dredge Program
HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Commissioners and Assembly of Delegates are planning to tackle the steadily declining funds of the regional dredge program. Officials said that the program is seeking an $842,000 subsidy to offset equipment costs and other expenses, as well as lower-than-average rates, according to Commissioner Ronald Bergstrom.
Vineyard Wind Cable Landfall Impacting Barnstable Roads
BARNSTABLE – Construction for the Vineyard Wind offshore energy project is impacting Barnstable roads this week. The project, a key component of the Commonwealth’s efforts to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, got its undersea cables on shore this week. As part of the work, portions of...
Acushnet may just say “no”
The town of Acushnet is fighting mad. The Selectboard, Board of Health, Finance Committee, and a slew of residents are fuming about proposed regulations by the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) that could result in individual residents paying tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket for septic system upgrades. The Selectboard held a public meeting on Thursday, 1/12/23 to inform and hear from residents about the proposed regulations. The comment period has been extended until 1/30/23, but town officials and residents say the comment period is just window dressing, and the regulations are already a done deal.
Animal Care Facility Planned For Route 6A
ORLEANS – According to the International Fund For Animal Welfare, Cape Cod is a hotspot for dolphin strandings. Now the agency plans to open a facility locally to better address the problem. The zoning board of appeals on Jan. 4 unanimously voted to approve a special permit for IFAW...
Cape and Islands DA Galibois Reflects on First Days in Office
HYANNIS – Now into his second week on the job, Cape and Islands District Attorney Rob Galibois says he’s hard at work on campaign promises made during last year’s race. Chief among them is working towards a mental health session that will focus on his goals of rehabilitation for those accused of crimes.
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over It
(MASSACHUSETTS) For those living on the South Shore, the Powder Point Bridge located in Duxbury is a symbol of the picturesque seaside communities that line the coast. The bridge, which was constructed in 1892, just celebrated its 100th year of being owned by a Massachusetts charitable organization, Duxbury Beach Reseravtion, Inc. But did you know that almost one hundred years ago, the bridge had to be steamrolled to be saved?
Neighbor applies to care for Walshe children
Speaking about Ana, her neighbor said, 'I saw her every day. She was beautiful every day. Every day she was decked out in her smile."
Local Cardiologist Outlines Covid-19’s Impact on Heart Health
FALMOUTH – After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Barnstable County, a local doctor explained some of the impacts the virus can have on the heart. Dr. John Hostetter, Cardiologist at the Cape Cod Healthcare Cardiovascular Center located at Falmouth Hospital, said that negative effects to the heart are typically seen in more severe cases of COVID.
Truck Crash on Route 3 in Pembroke
There was a crash early Thursday morning involving a box truck on Route 3 in Pembroke, Massachusetts. The wreck happened on the southbound side of the highway, near Exit 27. The truck appeared to crash into the woods by the road. Additional information wasn't immediately available, including details on any...
Massachusetts Moving to Next Phase of EV Expansion
HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has approved the next phase of its Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program, another big step towards getting more EV’s on the road and meeting the state’s goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Eversource spokesperson Chris McKinnon said Phase...
Update: Steamship Authority Resolves Tech Issues as Nantucket Reservations Open
FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority officials say that technical issues that caused booking issues on their website today have been resolved, and they are now looking into the root cause of the issue. Despite the site’s virtual waiting room posing issues for some customers before 12:30 pm, the Authority processed...
Wellfleet’s Duck Harbor Vegetation Project to Begin in Late January
WELLFLEET – The Cape Cod National Seashore is preparing to begin a project to remove dead shrubs and trees from the Herring River’s Duck Harbor area. Officials with the Seashore said the goal is to promote native vegetation in the salt marsh. A recent accumulation of saltwater in the 120-acre floodplain has resulted in plants and trees dying.
