Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kingsport Chick-Fil-A Stone Drive Location Set For ReopeningMadocKingsport, TN
Student donates points to a failing classmate in a demonstration of selflessnessPete LakemanWhitesburg, KY
Bays Mountain Planetarium Launches "Forward To the Moon"John M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Utility Companies Continue Struggle to Keep Services Going Amid Changing ConditionsJohn M. DabbsWashington County, VA
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT
ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant
On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan honors 2022-23 three teachers, one principal of the year
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Education has announced the district’s three 2023 teachers of the year and one principal of the year. “We applaud each of our honorees and wish to celebrate their educational contributions in our school district,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a news release.
Kingsport Times-News
Milligan & Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services
Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam
East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main Street, this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
Kingsport Times-News
Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history
The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the Grand Master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
Kingsport Times-News
Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton
Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
Kingsport Times-News
McKinney Center invites community to spring open house
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
Kingsport Times-News
Science Hill edges D-B for NET swim title
KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points to the Indians’ 936. Elizabethton was a...
Kingsport Times-News
Five former ETSU players find new homes at FBS schools
At least five players from East Tennessee State’s football team have found greener pastures since the season ended. The five will all play at FBS schools next year.
Kingsport Times-News
Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized
KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Sullivan commissioners honor Fleenor, squabble over money resolutions
BLOUNTVILLE — Jerry Fleenor has helped deliver four babies, helped rescue a woman from a truck dangling off an overpass, and been shot by a would-be convenience store robber. That was during a public safety career spanning more than a half-century and counting.
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill BMA passes revisions to "somewhat antiquated" personnel policy
CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen passed the first reading of an ordinance that updates the city’s outdated personnel policy during its Tuesday meeting. City Attorney Chris Raines worked heavily on the revisions to the 20-year-old policy with the help of MTAS, the...
Kingsport Times-News
Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission
Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission. County Mayor Richard Venable, right, on Jan. 19 reads the proclamation, and then Fleenor, 69, makes remarks during the commission meeting. He is a former Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management director for the county and also involved in volunteer firefighting and other volunteer activities in retirement.
Kingsport Times-News
Sponsor your own goat for Kingsport public art display
KINGSPORT — A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. They will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Jan. 22-28)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Johnson City Library (Jan. 22-28)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Johnson City Public Library.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU athletic director Sander to have 'interim' tag removed
JOHNSON CITY — It appears East Tennessee State has found a replacement for interim athletic director Dick Sander, and it’s Sander himself. Sander is expected to have the interim tag removed soon and become the permanent athletic director at the school for the second time, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
wcyb.com
Marion, Virginia VA clinic to close temporarily due to staffing shortage
(WCYB) — Administrators with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center say a staffing shortage is forcing them to temporarily close the Marion VA Clinic, effective Friday. The clinic will be closed at least 180 days while officials evaluate how many veterans use the facility to determine if they need to hire another provider.
Kingsport Times-News
Gate City's Thompson helps ETSU women top Furman
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Thompson found the range from outside, and it was too much for Furman to handle. Thompson made three 3-point shots in less than two minutes to key a 16-0 third-quarter run, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got its first Southern Conference victory by beating Furman 64-56 Thursday night at Timmons Arena.
Comments / 0