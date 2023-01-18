ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT

ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Johnson City Schools receive visit from Canva Learning Consultant

On Friday, Canva Learning Consultant Janice Wintermyer spent the day visiting schools throughout the Johnson City School system and sharing tips and tricks for how to use newly updated and released Canva programs. Johnson City Schools have the honor of being the first school district in the country to receive...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan honors 2022-23 three teachers, one principal of the year

BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Department of Education has announced the district’s three 2023 teachers of the year and one principal of the year. “We applaud each of our honorees and wish to celebrate their educational contributions in our school district,” Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said in a news release.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Milligan & Tusculum to offer free tax preparation services

Milligan University and Tusculum University are set to offer free tax preparation services again this year through their Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) programs. VITA will provide free, Internal Revenue Service-certified tax return preparation to local citizens. Milligan students have volunteered to offer this program for over a decade, according...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU Storytelling presenting story slam

East Tennessee State University invites the public to the start of the new season of Re-Generation Story Slam at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on Thursday, Jan. 26, in Johnson City. Happening at The Down Home, located at 300 W. Main Street, this month’s theme is “expectations.” Participants...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history

The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the Grand Master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

McKinney Center invites community to spring open house

The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Science Hill edges D-B for NET swim title

KINGSPORT — In a meet that boiled down to the final events, Science Hill edged Dobyns-Bennett by seven points to win the combined title at Saturday’s Northeast Tennessee Swimming Championships at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Hilltoppers finished with 943 points to the Indians’ 936. Elizabethton was a...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission

Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission. County Mayor Richard Venable, right, on Jan. 19 reads the proclamation, and then Fleenor, 69, makes remarks during the commission meeting. He is a former Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management director for the county and also involved in volunteer firefighting and other volunteer activities in retirement.
Kingsport Times-News

Sponsor your own goat for Kingsport public art display

KINGSPORT — A herd of uniquely painted goats will soon be “frolicking” across the Model City, providing residents and visitors a unique display of colorful public art. The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts is seeking sponsors for a special public art display of 10 painted, fiberglass goats. They will be unveiled at the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU athletic director Sander to have 'interim' tag removed

JOHNSON CITY — It appears East Tennessee State has found a replacement for interim athletic director Dick Sander, and it’s Sander himself. Sander is expected to have the interim tag removed soon and become the permanent athletic director at the school for the second time, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wcyb.com

Marion, Virginia VA clinic to close temporarily due to staffing shortage

(WCYB) — Administrators with the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center say a staffing shortage is forcing them to temporarily close the Marion VA Clinic, effective Friday. The clinic will be closed at least 180 days while officials evaluate how many veterans use the facility to determine if they need to hire another provider.
MARION, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Gate City's Thompson helps ETSU women top Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Thompson found the range from outside, and it was too much for Furman to handle. Thompson made three 3-point shots in less than two minutes to key a 16-0 third-quarter run, and the East Tennessee State women’s basketball team got its first Southern Conference victory by beating Furman 64-56 Thursday night at Timmons Arena.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

