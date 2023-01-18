ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wise County, VA

Kingsport Times-News

Jonesborough Masonic Lodge to celebrate 200 years of local history

The Rhea Masonic Lodge No. 47 of the Free & Accepted Masons in Jonesborough will kick off a yearlong observance of its 200th anniversary on Jan. 28. A program will begin at noon at the lodge, which is located at 210 North 2nd Ave., with remarks from the Grand Master of the Grand Masonic Lodge of Tennessee and local dignitaries. An open house will follow until 3 p.m., which will provide the public with an opportunity to tour the lodge and ask questions about the fraternal organization.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
cardinalnews.org

Dickenson County gets grant to create industrial site

The federal Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization program has made two grants to projects in Dickenson County. A grant of $869,584 will fund site preparation work at the Red Onion Industrial Site with a goal of creating a place for new industries. The announcement comes amid a statewide push to create more industrial sites; earlier this week, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced $90 million for site preparation at 21 locations across Virginia, including $22 million for a site in Henry County.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Bays Mountain wolf Takoda euthanized

KINGSPORT — One of the wolves at Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium was euthanized following an ear injury and subsequent infection, according to a news release issued Friday by the city of Kingsport. Takoda was euthanized last week under the care of the veterinary staff at the University of...
KINGSPORT, TN
WSAZ

McDowell County residents left hauling water after decades without a basic human right

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Clean drinking water is a basic human right, but in McDowell County some people have not had access to clean water in decades. “I feel like we’re left behind,” said Sonny Barton, a McDowell County resident who’s been without running water for more than 40 years. “They always promise, but getting it done is a different thing. They can always promise you something, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to get it.”
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wcyb.com

2 arrested in attempted break-in at Johnson City business

(WCYB) — Two men are charged with the attempted break-in of a Johnson City business. The call came in Thursday morning of a burglary in progress at an appliance business on N. Roan Street. The caller, a contractor working in an adjacent unit, told police that he heard a...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Bristol, Kingsport lead way in dual enrollment with TCAT

ELIZABETHTON — TCAT Elizabethton officials say nearly 200 Tri-Cities high schoolers are in dual enrollment career technical education courses for the spring 2023 semester. It is part of a growing upward trend, TCAT and school district officials said, of students working toward a high school diploma and certification from TCAT at the same time.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission

Jerry Fleenor honored for 51 years of public service by the Sullivan County Commission. County Mayor Richard Venable, right, on Jan. 19 reads the proclamation, and then Fleenor, 69, makes remarks during the commission meeting. He is a former Emergency Medical Services and Emergency Management director for the county and also involved in volunteer firefighting and other volunteer activities in retirement.
Kingsport Times-News

West Ridge edges Gate City in Saturday thriller

BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge boys basketball coach John Dyer kept preaching to his players that they had to lead only once in the second half against Gate City. Turns out, they had to lead twice.
GATE CITY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Future ECU branch coming to Elizabethton

Eastman Credit Union recently purchased property in Elizabethton for a future, full-service branch location at the corner of West Elk and Williams Avenue. “We are excited to share this great news with our Elizabethton and Carter County members. At this time, we do not have specifics regarding the construction timeline. When we are ready to proceed with an official groundbreaking, we will make that announcement to the community,” said Kelly Price, president and CEO of Eastman Credit Union.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society to open at new location

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Greeneville-Green County Humane Society is opening up a new location on Tuesday, Jan. 24. This new location will provide the staff and the animals with more space and storage. Jeff Idell was the contractor behind this project. “This building was built for longevity and it’s an 8000 square foot facility and […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

McKinney Center invites community to spring open house

The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will be hosting its Spring 2023 Open House on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering an opportunity for community members to talk with the center’s staff to learn more about the classes being offered this spring, as well as an early opportunity to register for classes.
JONESBOROUGH, TN

