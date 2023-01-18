Venture capital firm Courtside Ventures announced the close of its third fund Thursday, with $100 million coming from people including owners, athletes and industry executives. Courtside—which has previously invested in The Athletic, StockX and 100Thieves, and currently has investments in more than 80 companies—said it plans to find startups across sports, collectibles, wellness and gaming. It also expects to grow its international portfolio. Courtside’s first fund came together in 2016, with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert serving as one of two initial anchor investors. This time around, limited partners also include the ownership groups of the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors,...

1 DAY AGO