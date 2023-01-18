ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CoinDesk

Latin American Web3 Infrastructure Provider Parfin Raises $15M

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. This article is adapted from CoinDesk Brasil, a partnership between CoinDesk andInfoMoney, one of Brazil's leading financial news publications. Follow CoinDesk Brasil on Twitter. Parfin, a Latin American Web3 infrastructure provider, has raised $15...
AUSTIN, TX
voguebusiness.com

Digital fashion startup Syky raises $9.5 million and launches first NFT

To become a Vogue Business Member and receive the Technology Edit newsletter, click here. Syky, the digital fashion startup founded by Ralph Lauren’s former chief digital officer Alice Delahunt, has raised $9.5 million in a series A funding round led by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian’s VC firm Seven Seven Six. Brevan Howard Digital, Leadout Capital, First Light Capital and Polygon Ventures Group also participated in the round. Delahunt says Syky (pronounced “psyche”) is using the funding to build out its leadership team, as it begins incubating aspiring designers. The funding is a bet on luxury veteran Delahunt’s vision for digital fashion at a time when crypto funding has shrunken for many in the space.
crowdfundinsider.com

Earnix, a Provider of Pricing and Rating Solutions for Banks, Welcomes New CEO

Earnix, the provider of mission-critical cloud-based intelligent real-time, dynamic pricing and rating solutions for insurers and banks, announced it is appointing insurance and fintech industry veteran, Robin Gilthorpe, as its new Chief Executive Officer “effective February 1, 2023.”. Mr. Gilthorpe will be “taking over the helm from Mr. Udi...
thenewscrypto.com

Deal Box Unveils Blockchain and Web3 Venture Fund Worth $125M

The industry brought in $36.1 billion throughout the course of the year of 2022. The company, which was established in 2005, claims to have more than 500 clients. Capital markets advisory and token offering platform Deal Box in the United States has announced the formation of a $125 million venture capital fund focused on blockchain and Web3 firms, as stated in a press release dated January 18.
Reuters

Global CEOs losing confidence in their leadership teams -survey

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Chief executives of global corporations are losing confidence in their leadership teams' ability to tackle issues like digital technology, climate change and diversity, according to a new survey by the search firm Russell Reynolds Associates on Friday.
TechCrunch

Musk stands to lose billions in trial over ‘funding secured’ tweet

The outcome of the trial will hinge on the language and intent of that tweet. The plaintiffs argue it led ordinary investors to lose money, and Musk’s lawyers argue the tweet was simultaneously true (he really did intend to take Tesla private) and a slip of the hand (“funding secured” was the wrong word choice).
TEXAS STATE
Sportico

Courtside Ventures $100M Fund Targets Sports-Related Investments

Venture capital firm Courtside Ventures announced the close of its third fund Thursday, with $100 million coming from people including owners, athletes and industry executives. Courtside—which has previously invested in The Athletic, StockX and 100Thieves, and currently has investments in more than 80 companies—said it plans to find startups across sports, collectibles, wellness and gaming. It also expects to grow its international portfolio. Courtside’s first fund came together in 2016, with Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert serving as one of two initial anchor investors. This time around, limited partners also include the ownership groups of the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors,...
BBC

Medical cannabis company Hilltop Leaf secures £2m investment

A medical cannabis company based in the south of Scotland has secured a £2m investment that will allow it to make its first commercial sales. Hilltop Leaf in Dumfries and Galloway has Scotland's first medicinal cannabis cultivation and production facility. Chief executive Hamish Clegg said the business was based...
alternativeswatch.com

B Capital raises over $2bn for latest fund

B Capital closed its third venture growth fund at $2.1 billion with a focus on the enterprise, fintech and healthcare technology sectors. The $6.3 billion New York venture firm plans to leverage its growth investment capabilities across the globe in the close of Growth Fund III, with an emphasis on the U.S. and Asia. This latest fund close comes on the heels of the $250 million fund raise for its early-stage venture fund in July.
TechCrunch

Sequoia India-backed GoMechanic cuts 70% jobs after grave errors in financial reporting

The move comes as the Gurgaon-headquartered GoMechanic has been struggling to raise funds for over a year despite reaching advanced stages of deliberations with several investors amid concerns of serious errors in financial reporting. The startup was in talks early last year to raise a round of funding led by Tiger Global at over $1 billion valuation, TechCrunch reported.
TechCrunch

Web3 developer activity spiked in Q4 2022 despite market volatility

Ethereum, one of the largest layer-1 (L1) blockchains in the crypto ecosystem, had a 453% increase in mainnet smart contract deployments in the fourth quarter of 2022, signaling high developer momentum amid crypto market volatility, according to Alchemy’s Web3 Development Report. “As we saw in Q3 as well, web3...
ffnews.com

MANGOPAY reports €11.3 billion transaction value in 2022

MANGOPAY, the platform-specific payment infrastructure provider, today announces figures showing another strong year with more than 35% of growth. Key 2022 figures include:. Total 2022 transaction value totalling over €11.3 billion. 243 new customers onboarded this year, nearly 1 customer per working day. 100 new hires across the business...

