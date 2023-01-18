Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Town Planning Commission recommends denial of Sayre-Ryan Homes rezoning request
The Front Royal Planning Commission met Wednesday, January 18, to consider a rezoning application submitted by NVR Ryan Homes to change the zoning for a 44-acre parcel from R-E (residential parcels of an acre or more) to R-1a (Parcels of 1/3 that size) to permit the development of 134 residential lots. The parcel, owned by former Town Councilman and County Supervisor Tom Sayre, is located at 835 Shenandoah Shores Road adjacent to the Norfolk Southern Railroad and relies on the infamous Shenandoah Shores-Happy Creek Road intersection that is additionally bisected by the railroad.
wmra.org
Communities, developers clash over housing proposals in Harrisonburg, Charlottesville
The public discourse surrounding two residential developments proposed in the region exemplifies the occasionally conflicting interests of builders, local governments, and residents. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Harrisonburg and Charlottesville share some common problems in terms of housing availability and affordability. Both have a housing 'mismatch,' where a lot of...
WHSV
Elkton working to make downtown a historic district
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton is working to make its downtown area a historic district. Thursday night, community members got to hear about the process of becoming a historic district and what it would mean for the town. The town is working with the Virginia Department of...
WHSV
Elkton rehires Greg Lunsford as Town Manager
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The town of Elkton has filled its Town Manager vacancy after seven months. The Town Council voted on Tuesday night to rehire former Town Manager Greg Lunsford who was fired by the previous council back in June. Lunsford will return to Elkton in February, he’s been...
Virginia residents reject massive solar farm plan for third time over environmental concerns
A northern Virginia county moved closer to denying a third application for a large solar farm, citing concerns over environmental and agriculture impacts.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Crossing promises positive economic impact throughout Shenandoah Valley
City leaders are weighing in on the $4.56 million grant awarded to Staunton Crossing, and they promise that the development will have positive economic impacts throughout the Shenandoah Valley. “The continued support of Staunton Crossing by the state is a true testament to the quality of the site,” said Staunton...
WHSV
New Elkton Town Council to consider several projects at first regular meeting
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The new Elkton Town Council will hold its first regular meeting on Tuesday night with a trio of new members. The council has a packed agenda for its first meeting and will consider several potential projects. The meeting will begin with a public hearing on the...
WHSV
Sentara Community Impact: Shenandoah LGBTQ’s Friendly City Safe Space
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Leaders of the Shenandoah LGBTQ Center say they are dedicated to strengthening the LGBTQIA+ community through education, programs safe spaces and much more. Over the past few years, the center has since expanded its reach throughout the Shenandoah Valley from Staunton to Harrisonburg with the addition...
WHSV
Local organizations to hold vigil for affordable housing in Waynesboro
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Organizing is teaming up with Embrace Community Center and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Waynesboro on Sunday for a vigil to bring attention to the affordable housing crisis and conditions in the city. Chapter leader Connie Wright-Zink said the time to do this is now...
WHSV
Harrisonburg downtown public art project coming together
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In the summer of 2022, the city of Harrisonburg announced it would be seeking the public’s input for a new public art project. The survey asked residents to provide ideas or the piece, specifically what they think makes Harrisonburg special. The project, which will be...
cbs19news
Proposal for Lake Anna hotel, restaurant moves forward
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Louisa County Board of Supervisors has moved forward with a proposed hotel and restaurant on Lake Anna. On Tuesday night, supervisors approved a planned unit development for the hotel. The project will occupy about 15 acres near Mitchell Creek on New Bridge Road.
cbs19news
Archaeological dig begins at site of court renovation project, possible grave discovery
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- An archeological dig is happening in downtown Charlottesville, and it might involve one of the area's historical figures. The Albemarle Charlottesville joint court renovation project began Wednesday morning. The city and county are building a facility to house both general district courts in Court Square...
WHSV
Friedens Church Road bridge reopens improving convenience for drivers and local store customers
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Construction on the Friedens Church Road bridge in Mount Crawford is back open after being closed for construction since March of 2022. Clayton Robertson, the manager of Green Valley Book Fair, said it is difficult to determine whether the three-mile detour actually stopped customers from coming to the store, but it did make the entryway inconvenient.
Augusta Free Press
Sweet expansion possible at Hershey Chocolate of Virginia with $450,000 rail grant
Hershey Chocolate of Stuarts Draft is the recipient of a $450,000 grant through the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT)’s Rail Industrial Access Program. The grant will support construction of a new 4,750-foot rail spur, which will grow capacity for 145 new annual carloads and create 111...
cvilletomorrow.org
Charlottesville and Albemarle are now quickly changing the names of their public schools
Did someone forward you this email? Maybe you’re reading it on web? Here’s where you can subscribe for free!. Charlottesville and Albemarle County are now swiftly changing the names of local schools — specifically those who were named for people who were central to our racists legacies. In the last two weeks, Albemarle renamed its Meriwether Lewis Elementary School to Ivy and Charlottesville renamed Clark and Venable elementary schools to Summit and Trailblazers.
Breaking News: Greene’s Water and Sewer Department flushed with Lunsford’s exit
***UPDATE – January 18, 2022 – 2:15 p.m.*** Greene County government announced Wednesday afternoon that county Planning Director/Zoning Administrator James F. “Jim” Frydl will assume the role of interim water and sewer director effective February 17, the day current director Greg Lunsford leaves to become the town of Elkton’s new manager. Tuesday night, Elkton’s town council approved Lunsford’s re-hiring for the position he was fired from back on June 20, 2022 under a different regime Ruckersville District Board of Supervisor Member Davis Lamb told The GreeneJournal earlier Tuesday that supervisors had learned of Lunsford’s pending leave during a closed-meeting session prior to the...
WHSV
Volunteer Fire Companies and Rescue Squads face ongoing struggles
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Volunteer rescue squads and fire companies have been hit particularly hard by inflation and the aftermath of the COVID pandemic. Harrisonburg State Senator Mark Obenshain hopes to help them out. Obenshain has introduced a bill in the State Senate that would recognize volunteer agencies as...
NBC 29 News
Future of an Albemarle County post office remains in limbo
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The future of a post office in Albemarle County is in limbo, and people are trying to find solutions to keep it in the Crozet area. The Regional Free Union Post Office doesn’t serve a lot of people, but it is still a vital service for locals. Shutting it down would affect how some get medication delivered.
WHSV
Wreck closes exit ramp near Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A crash caused delays and a closure on Interstate 81 near Harrisonburg early Wednesday afternoon. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, (VDOT) a tractor trailer crash had closed the south-bound ramp at MM 243, and is slowing down traffic for all traffic heading south on the highway.
