ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

The Taliban bought Twitter's $8 a month blue ticks. They appear to have been removed after outrage.

By Huileng Tan
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eDIjH_0kIMsxPM00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WQ2iS_0kIMsxPM00
The Taliban took over Afghanistan in the summer of 2021 but governments around the world are still grappling on whether to recognize the hardline Islamist regime.

ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO/POOL/AFP via Getty Image

  • The Twitter accounts of at least two Taliban officials were sporting blue ticks on Monday, per the BBC.
  • That sparked an outrage and by Tuesday, the ticks appear to have been removed.
  • Governments around the world the world are still grappling with whether to recognize the hardline Islamist regime.

Top Taliban officials and their supporters — who sported Twitter's $8 a month blue verified badges up until Monday — appear to no longer be Twitter verified after a BBC report sparked outrage .

The BBC reported Monday that the Twitter accounts of at least two Taliban officials and four well-known supporters of the regime were sporting the checkmarks. They include Hedayatullah Hedayat, head of the Taliban's department for "access to information", and Abdul Haq Hammad , who heads the regime's media watchdog. They have about 190,000 and 170,000 followers, respectively.

The accounts are no longer accompanied by the check marks on Tuesday evening.

It's unclear if Twitter removed the blue badges from the Taliban-linked accounts, or if the account owners unsubscribed from the Twitter Blue service. Hedayat's account last had its paid-for blue tick removed in December, the BBC reported citing local media.

Twitter and Afghanistan's information and culture ministry did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment sent outside regular business hours. Twitter's new owner Elon Musk has disbanded the company's communications team.

Twitter Blue is a paid subscription service that charges users for a blue checkmark next to their account names and offers early access to certain features. The program costs $8 a month for web users in the US and is one of CEO Elon Musk's strategies to monetize the platform — which he said was losing $4 million a day.

The Taliban's presence on Western social media is a point of contention and controversy as the US and governments around the world grapple with whether to recognize the hardline Islamist regime. Since the Taliban took over Afghanistan in the summer of 2021, it has committed numerous human rights violations, the United Nations mission in the country said in July 2022. The regime has also banned women from attending universities.

Social media platforms too, had to make a choice — Facebook and YouTube have banned the Taliban, but not Twitter. Former President Donald Trump slammed the Taliban's presence on Twitter in October 2021, months after his own account was suspended permanently.

"We live in a world where the Taliban has a huge presence on Twitter, yet your favorite American President has been silenced," Trump said in a press release announcing the launch of Truth Social in October 2021. "This is unacceptable."

Trump's account was reinstated by Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, in November 2022.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 19

JasonSound&Vision
2d ago

so thus means if Nusk is a "free speech absolustionist" the taliban n then other groups will be free to recruit n poison the minds of mire people as long as they follow a few weak rules? yea this will end well.. smh

Reply(2)
8
Related
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
BBC

Taliban university ban: 'I wish God never created women'

A 19-year-old whose hopes of going to university in Afghanistan were blocked by Taliban government policies said women were being "treated worse than animals". She was just months away from becoming the first woman in her family to go, until the Taliban banned women from attending university and working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) within the last week.
The Independent

Trump attacks reporter after she revealed his 2024 adviser thinks ‘the magic is gone’

Donald Trump has attacked a New York Magazine reporter as a “wack job” after she revealed that a member of his own 2024 campaign believes “the magic is gone” for the former president.Throughout the Christmas period, the one-term president has gone on a series of un-festive rants on his Truth Social platform, fuming about everything from the January 6 House committee report to the US’s southern border and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.In a rambling post late on 26 December, Mr Trump this time hit out at journalist Olivia Nuzzi over an investigative feature she wrote for New York...
BBC

Taliban start buying blue ticks on Twitter

The Taliban have started using Twitter's paid-for verification feature, meaning some now have blue ticks on their accounts. Previously, the blue tick indicated "active, notable, and authentic accounts of public interest" verified by Twitter, and could not be purchased. But now, users can buy them through the new Twitter Blue...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Independent

‘Are you done?’ Attorney responds to Trump’s threats to sue rape accuser and lawyers during deposition

Donald Trump threatened to sue the lawyer representing the woman who has accused him of raping her in a department store in the 1990s during his deposition in a federal lawsuit accusing him of defamation, according to an unsealed transcript of his interview in the case.A federal judge has unsealed portions of the former president’s transcript from a taped deposition at his Mar-a-Lago compound in October of 2022 following E Jean Carroll’s lawsuit against him, revealing Mr Trump lashing out at his accuser as a “wack job”, “mentally sick” and a “nut job”.At issue in the transcript is a...
New York Post

Nostradamus predictions for 2023: An antichrist arrives, World War III and the monarchy dies

As the year comes to a close, it’s time to talk doomsday forecasts, my babies, and no one grips us with grim quite like Nostradamus. Nostradamus, Nos if you’re nasty, was a 16th-century astrologer, plague doctor, accused heretic and bearded seer that has been credited with foretelling the Great Fire of London, Hitler’s rise to power, the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and the COVID-19 pandemic, to name a few. Sometimes on the money but more often than not muddily missing the mark, our man’s prophecies lean towards conflagration and catastrophe. Referred to as the “prophet of doom,” Nostradamus’ bleak world...
msn.com

Trump Says Biden 'Convinced' Putin To Bomb Ukraine In Mar-a-Lago Campaign Speech

Donald Trump claimed President Joe Biden “convinced” Russian President Vladimir Putin to “go into Ukraine” in a mini campaign speech to a Mar-a-Lago audience over the weekend. He falsely insisted that Biden encourage Putin when he said it would be “no problem” if Putin took “some...
Business Insider

Business Insider

826K+
Followers
48K+
Post
523M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy