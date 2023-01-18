Read full article on original website
shorebeat.com
Lavallette to Temporarily Keep Animal Control Agreement With Seaside Heights
Lavallette officials on Monday night voted to extend an existing contract with Seaside Heights to provide animal control services to the borough. Lavallette outsourced its animal control services to the nearby town after the previous animal control officer retired. But animal control became a point of focus earlier this year as the borough began receiving complaints from residents over an increasing population of feral cats – particularly breeding and pregnant feral cats – invading residential streets in the center of town.
shorebeat.com
Suspect in Cherry Quay Stabbing Will Remain in Jail
The man suspected of being behind a stabbing near the entrance to a bicycle path on Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township will remain behind bars pending the outcome of his case. Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels ruled Wednesday that Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of attempted murder, in connection with the incident that occurred on Jan. 5, 2023, in Brick Township, resulting in stab wounds to a female victim.
