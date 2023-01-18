The man suspected of being behind a stabbing near the entrance to a bicycle path on Cherry Quay Road in Brick Township will remain behind bars pending the outcome of his case. Superior Court Judge Wendel E. Daniels ruled Wednesday that Harry Bray, Jr., 35, of Manchester, remain detained in the Ocean County Jail pending trial on the charge of attempted murder, in connection with the incident that occurred on Jan. 5, 2023, in Brick Township, resulting in stab wounds to a female victim.

BRICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO