ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

From wetland wonder to Woodstock: in praise of the alder tree

By Paul Simons
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uo7Pf_0kIMpPhP00
Jimi Hendrix at Woodstock, 1969 Photograph: c Everett Collection/Rex Featu

Weeks of rain, more expected and many fields left flooded. But in the defence against flooding , the alder tree can play a vital role, helping to soak up big rainfalls and slowing down the flow of water.

Alder is a tree of wetlands that grows on riverbanks, fens, floodplains and marshes. It doesn’t rot in water – its wood hardens in water and can survive submerged for centuries – and much of Venice is built on alder piles driven into the silt of the lagoon. This was also a traditional wood used for building boats, sluice gates and shoring up riverbanks and canal banks.

Alder is also a pioneer species, one of the first trees that recolonised Britain at the end of the last ice age, and its roots have nodules that are home to bacteria that capture nitrogen gas and so the tree helps to improve soil fertility. It can also absorb toxic heavy metals from the ground and helps restore waste industrial land.

But possibly its most famous use is in the bodies of upmarket electric guitars, best known in the Fender Stratocaster that Jimi Hendrix played at the Woodstock music festival in 1969 .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

I’m a 32-year old woman and I have no female friends. Am I missing something?

I’m a 32-year-old woman and I have no female friends. I feel like everyone around me, and in the media, is obsessed with the power of female friendships at the moment. I’m getting married and I won’t have any bridesmaids, even though my partner will have a fleet of groomsmen. I don’t know how to feel about this – I used to feel shame, like there was something wrong with me, and like I was missing out on something. I don’t know why life has led me to a place where I have no female friends. I resent the articles and books about how they’re the most important thing in life – more important than family, romantic partners, pets, hobbies, work – but I don’t know if I’m resenting them because it’s what I want or if I’m actually OK with it and I’m just feeling inferior or self-conscious because of a current trend.
The Guardian

The Guardian

557K+
Followers
128K+
Post
272M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy