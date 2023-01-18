Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
At least 1 dead after car hit by train in Vacaville, fire officials say
VACAVILLE, Calif. — At least one person was killed after a vehicle collided with a train in Vacaville on Thursday, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District. The crash happened on California Pacific Road and Elmira Road. The vehicle involved was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived. No other...
KTVU FOX 2
Hayward family seeking assistance after winter storms damaged home
A Hayward family is seeking assistance for their storm-damaged home. They say their home is uninhabitable, but Alameda County is not included in the FEMA federal disaster declaration.
KCRA.com
Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
KTVU FOX 2
Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica
PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms
ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors watch home in Orinda slipping down a hillside
ORINDA, Calif. - Neighbors in Orinda are closely watching a home that is slipping down a hillside. The home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged after a landslide undermined the home and its deck. The family was forced to evacuate. Reports say another home on the same street has been yellow-tagged...
KTVU FOX 2
Pitbull euthanized after several attacks, including 8-year-old girl in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. - A pitbull responsible for at least three attacks, including a little girl, was surrendered by the dog’s owner and euthanized by Contra Costa County Animal Services on Thursday. Neighbors called for the dog, Spot, a 15-month-old pitbull, to be put down after in attacked 8-year-old Layla...
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors call for Alameda County action after father of four injured by toppled eucalyptus tree
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - The giant eucalyptus tree that crashed onto a Castro Valley family's home is scheduled to be removed Wednesday morning along with another nearby tree. The homeowner Jose Gonzalez, his wife, and four children were inside when the tree smashed through the roof and pinned Gonzalez on his living room sofa at the home on Sandy Street. He remains in the hospital recovering from injuries.
Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes
BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
Roads closed, homes threatened in East Bay hills as officials monitor mudslides
Travel difficulties continued Tuesday in the Oakland and Berkeley hills area as major roads were closed for much of the day after mudslides. There are also worries about the slides advancing towards more homes, with more potential rain on the way.
Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week
CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
KTVU FOX 2
East Bay company repurposing fallen trees to make stunning furniture
A homeowner in San Leandro is making use of a tree that came down on her yard during the recent storms by repurposing the wood instead of throwing it out. Bay Area Redwood, a company based in San Ramon, repurposes wood and turns it into pieces of furniture.
16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
All lanes open again after jack-knifed big rig blocked lanes on Hwy 4 in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — All lanes are open again after a jack-knifed tractor trailer on the Eastbound Highway 4 connector ramp to Interstate 680 in Martinez is blocked lanes earlier, according to a tweet from 511SFBay. According to a subsequent tweet, all lanes are open but residual delays are expected. It is not known if […]
70 cats and dogs, mostly Pomeranians, rescued from Bay Area house fire
California firefighters rescued 70 cats and dogs from a house that caught fire Tuesday morning, officials said.
More than 70 dogs, cats rescued from fire in Martinez
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — More than 70 dogs and cats were rescued from a residential fire Tuesday in Martinez, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department. Con Fire says it happened around 11 a.m. and it took about 50 people to knock down the fire and get all the animals out. The fire broke […]
SFist
Suspected Stolen Car Plunges Off Cliff on Twin Peaks During Chase, Lands On Another Car
A vehicle suspected of being stolen that was being chased by SFPD officers Wednesday night on Twin Peaks went off a cliff and landed on its side atop a parked vehicle on a roadway below. The chase occurred around midnight last night, as KPIX reports, and it began when SFPD...
KTVU FOX 2
About 70 dogs, 3 cats found in a Martinez home where fire broke out
MARTINEZ, Calif. - Dozens of Pomeranian dogs and several cats were removed from a home in Martinez on Tuesday, after firefighters responded to a report of garage fire at the property. : Man arrested after video shows him abandoning dog at Riverside County cell tower. The fire broke out at...
KTVU FOX 2
Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
Body found near Napa River in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
