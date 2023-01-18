ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castro Valley, CA

KCRA.com

At least 1 dead after car hit by train in Vacaville, fire officials say

VACAVILLE, Calif. — At least one person was killed after a vehicle collided with a train in Vacaville on Thursday, according to the Vacaville Fire Protection District. The crash happened on California Pacific Road and Elmira Road. The vehicle involved was engulfed with flames when firefighters arrived. No other...
VACAVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Small 2.5 magnitude earthquake shakes area near Modesto

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. — A 2.5 magnitude earthquake struck near the Grayson area of Stanislaus County on Thursday morning, an area about 15 miles southwest of Modesto, according to USGS. The quake hit around 9:16 a.m. There have not been any reports of damage. Stay with KCRA 3 for...
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Search underway for person missing in waters off Pacifica

PACIFICA, Calif. - Rescue crews searched the waters off Pacifica Thursday for a missing person. The North County Fire Authority and U.S. Coast Guard responded to a water rescue around 11:14 a.m. near Esplanade Avenue between Palmetto and Bill Drake Way. Two hours later, authorities said they were still on...
PACIFICA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Orinda houses threatened by growing landslide as Bay Area dries out from storms

ORINDA – As the Bay Area dries out from the recent atmospheric river storms, a neighborhood in the East Bay community of Orinda remains threatened by a growing landslide Thursday. A home sitting on a hillside along Cedar Lane has been red-tagged after it was pushed down along with its deck, forcing the family to evacuate their house. Another residence on that street has been yellow-tagged as city officials determine if the family can return inside this week. "They've just finished putting in a new yard and they've lost it all," said Nan Andrews, a neighbor who lives on the other...
ORINDA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors call for Alameda County action after father of four injured by toppled eucalyptus tree

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - The giant eucalyptus tree that crashed onto a Castro Valley family's home is scheduled to be removed Wednesday morning along with another nearby tree. The homeowner Jose Gonzalez, his wife, and four children were inside when the tree smashed through the roof and pinned Gonzalez on his living room sofa at the home on Sandy Street. He remains in the hospital recovering from injuries.
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Belmont residents keeping wary eye on hillside after weekend mudslide damages homes

BELMONT -- A portion of San Juan Boulevard in Belmont will be closed for at least another two weeks following a mudslide that caused officials to red-tag three homes. The mudslide came down Saturday during one of the many recent storms that battered the Bay Area. Homeowners who live near the mudslide say they are keeping a close eye on conditions as the rain finally gives them a break but the stability of the ground remains uncertain to city leaders and local experts. More time is needed to let the ground dry and assess how best to respond to this mudslide and...
BELMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

Castro Valley teen missing for nearly a week

CASTRO VALLEY – Authorities in Alameda County are searching for a 16-year-old who has been missing for nearly a week.According to the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, Valentina Rosas was last seen on January 12 around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Rizzo Avenue in Castro Valley.Rosas is described as standing about 5'1" tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with black wavy hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket, white jean pants and black and white Nike shoes."We are all concerned about Valentina's safety and are asking for your help to bring her home," deputies said Wednesday.At the time of her disappearance, Rosas had a cellphone with her that did not have service and also had no money with her. Deputies said the teen is familiar with taking public transportation.Anyone who may know the teen's whereabouts is asked to call the Alameda County Sheriff's Office at 510-667-7721 or their local law enforcement agency.
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
KRON4 News

16-year-old, 2 others arrested for stabbing at Novato shopping center

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — Two adults and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center on Saturday, according to the Novato Police Department. The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. The victim, a 33-year-old man, was admitted to the Novato Community Hospital at approximately 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Evidence […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

More than 70 dogs, cats rescued from fire in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — More than 70 dogs and cats were rescued from a residential fire Tuesday in Martinez, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Department. Con Fire says it happened around 11 a.m. and it took about 50 people to knock down the fire and get all the animals out. The fire broke […]
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KTVU FOX 2

Multi-county investigation related to San Pablo shooting

SAN PABLO, Calif. - A multi-county agency investigation was launched Thursday morning related to a shooting in San Pablo late last year, police said. San Pablo Police Capt. Brian Bubar said multiple agencies were issuing search warrants. KTVU cameras captured some of that police activity in Union City. Bubar said...
SAN PABLO, CA
KRON4 News

Body found near Napa River in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman’s body was found near the Napa River in Vallejo Wednesday, the Vallejo Police Department said. Police called the incident a homicide, the city’s second of 2023. Police responded to the 200 block of Wilson Avenue at 11:44 a.m. for the report of “a person in a marsh area.” That […]
VALLEJO, CA

